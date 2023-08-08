"I love you so much" - Conor McGregor shares heartfelt celebration post on fiancee Dee Devlin's birthday

Conor McGregor’s controversial public persona often overshadows the caring and family-oriented side of him. McGregor’s longtime partner Dee Devlin is an inseparable part of his support system and has supported him through thick and thin. The mother of three celebrated her 35th birthday.

'The Notorious' shared the photos of Devlin from her birthday celebration on his Twitter handle. The mother of three, surrounded by beautiful balloons and a huge ‘happy birthday’ sign, had happiness emanating from her face. You can watch the pictures below, courtesy of Conor McGregor’s personal Twitter handle:

McGregor's Tweet accompanied by Dee Devlin's photos [via @thenotoriousmma Twitter]

“Happy birthday Mammy I love you so much,” McGregor tweeted.

Dee Devlin and the former two-division UFC champion have been in a relationship since 2008. At the time, 'The Notorious' was a young mixed martial artist trying to find his footing in the unforgiving world of MMA. Devlin believed in the Irishman’s potential and stood by him through this time. She did several jobs to support McGregor’s training and made sure that he was in peak physical shape with the right diet and lifestyle.

Devlin is now a part of McGregor’s management team and looks after his finances. The couple has three children, two sons, and a daughter, and are expecting a fourth child.

Dee Devlin stood by Conor McGregor during the trying times

Conor Mcgregor has had several run-ins with the law. Unfortunately, he has grabbed more headlines for controversies and alleged breaches of law in recent years. But the biggest and most serious allegations against the former double UFC champion came in June 2023 when the Dubliner was accused of r****g a woman during Game 4 of the NBA finals.

The 35-year-old denied the allegations leveled against him. But the news shook up the MMA world and delivered the biggest blow to McGregor’s image ever.

Dee Devlin, who continues to support McGregor to this day, stood by him even amid the allegations of a heinous crime. She flew to New York and showed solidarity with her fiance. Although the mother of three did not make any public statement on the issue, Devlin's presence alongside him and Father's Day celebration photos showed her unshakable faith in McGregor.