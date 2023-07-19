Conor McGregor's checkered past: A timeline of the UFC superstar's arrests and legal troubles [Updated July 2023]

Conor McGregor undeniably holds the title of the most renowned mixed martial artist on the planet. However, the journey of the former two-division UFC champion has been accompanied by a shadow of legal turmoil beyond the confines of the octagon.

Here's a timeline of the incidents that have dogged the Irishman's professional career:

April 2018: Dolly attack on the bus window at UFC 223

Conor McGregor and a group of individuals were captured on video attacking a bus at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, after a UFC media event. They hurled various objects, including a hand dolly and a guard rail, which resulted in the shattering of windows and windshields.

Multiple UFC fighters on board sustained injuries and were unable to compete in their subsequent matches. The incident was allegedly motivated by a previous altercation between McGregor's teammate, Artem Lobov, and former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Check out the video of the incident below:

After fleeing the scene, 'The Notorious' surrendered to a Brooklyn police station, where he faced charges of felony criminal mischief and misdemeanor assault. Released on bail, he returned to Ireland. Eventually, McGregor accepted a plea deal and was convicted of disorderly conduct. His sentencing included five days of community service, restitution for the bus damages, and participation in anger management classes. McGregor did not serve any prison time.

January 2019: First sexual assault allegation

In early 2019, Conor McGregor faced investigations by Irish law enforcement following allegations of sexual assault. One incident was reported to have occurred in a Dublin hotel in December 2018, while another complaint emerged in October 2019, involving an alleged assault in a car outside a Dublin pub. McGregor denied both accusations and although he was arrested and questioned, no charges were filed against him.

However, prosecutors decided not to press charges in relation to the 2018 incident, and no legal action has been taken regarding the 2019 complaint. The woman who initially made the accusations filed a civil lawsuit against McGregor for personal injuries after the criminal case concluded without charges, alleging rape in a Dublin hotel. The civil proceedings are currently ongoing.

August 2019: Arrested for destroying a phone in Miami

During a family vacation in South Florida in March 2019, McGregor faced an arrest for forcibly grabbing and damaging a fan's cell phone. The charges against him included strong-armed robbery and misdemeanor criminal mischief. The Dublin native was released after posting a $12,500 bond. However, both the criminal charges and the civil lawsuit were later dropped, resulting in the resolution of the legal case against him.

Check out the video of the incident below:

August 2019: Altercation at a Dublin pub

In August 2019, Conor McGregor assaulted an individual at a pub who had declined a shot of his Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey. He pleaded guilty to the assault in November of the same year, paying a fine to avoid a potential prison sentence of up to six months. The victim received undisclosed compensation. Additionally, court proceedings disclosed that McGregor had 18 prior convictions on his record, primarily related to driving offenses.

Check out the video of the incident below:

September 2020: Second sexual assault allegation

In September 2020, Conor McGregor was detained and interrogated by authorities on the island of Corsica for alleged incidents of indecent exposure and sexual assault in a bar. He spent two days in custody before being released. However, eight months later, it was announced that there was insufficient evidence to proceed with a criminal prosecution.

March 2021: Arrested for careless driving

As reported by the Irish Independent, Conor McGregor was arrested and had his Bentley temporarily confiscated due to reckless driving. He faced charges for six offenses, which included two counts of dangerous driving, driving without a license, failure to provide a license, driving without insurance, and failure to provide insurance documentation.

October 2021: Assault on an Italian DJ

In October 2021, Francesco Facchinetti, a well-known Italian DJ and TV presenter, made an accusation against Conor McGregor, claiming that the MMA fighter punched him in the face, causing a broken nose. According to Facchinetti, the incident occurred outside a hotel in Rome, and it was entirely unprovoked as he and his wife had been socializing with McGregor and his partner, Dee Devlin, for several hours prior to the altercation.

Check out Facchinetti's allegations below:

July 2022: Assault on his Yacht in Ibiza

Earlier in January, it was reported that a woman had accused Conor McGregor of physically assaulting her during his birthday celebration on his yacht in Ibiza, Spain in July 2022. She alleged that he verbally abused her, physically assaulted her, and even threatened to drown her.

The unidentified woman stated that she sustained a wrist injury from one of McGregor's blows and eventually had to flee the yacht. Although she did not provide a statement to Spanish authorities initially, she filed a complaint with Irish police in September. Subsequently, Spanish authorities reopened the investigation but have not pressed charges against McGregor. The woman also initiated a lawsuit against McGregor but withdrew the claim in February without explanation.

June 2023: R*pe accusations at Miami Heat game

In June 2023, Conor McGregor faced allegations of sexually assaulting a woman in a bathroom at the Kaseya Center in Miami during Game 4 of the NBA Finals. The woman claimed that she was led into the bathroom by NBA and McGregor's security, where McGregor allegedly forced her to engage in sexual acts.

However, her credibility was questioned as multiple videos emerged that seemed to contradict her account, and concerns were raised regarding her request for a settlement from both McGregor and the NBA instead of pursuing criminal charges. As of now, no arrests have been made, and no lawsuits have been filed regarding this case.

Check out the video of the incident below:

July 2023: Brawl at the funeral

Based on reports from TMZ, Conor McGregor is facing accusations of being involved in a fight at The Saddle Club in Birkenhead, England, during a family funeral. Police were called to the club following reports of an altercation. As of now, no arrests or charges have been reported, and the incident is under investigation.

Check out the video of the incident below: