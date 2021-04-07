Did Conor McGregor's vicious bus attack ahead of UFC 223 mark the beginning of his decline?

Conor McGregor has been the most famous combat sports star in recent history, but the 32-year old Dubliner was on a questionable path after 2018.

Ever since his career-defining loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229, Conor McGregor seems to have had fewer reasons to lace up a pair of gloves.

With millions to back up his monumental success in both MMA and boxing, many speculated that the 'Notorious One' may not return to the octagon.

But after a bizarre situation leading up to his UFC 229 bout, a massive turn of events was waiting on the horizon.

At the conclusion of media day on April 5th, 2018, Conor McGregor and his entourage jumped a bus full of fighters leaving the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Throwing a steel dolly among other loose objects at the bus, McGregor managed to inflict injuries to Michael Chiesa and Ray Borg from the shattered glass. The roots of the incident became clear when it became known that an altercation between Khabib and Artem Lobov had sparked the feud.

After turning himself in to the New York Police department on the night of the incident, Conor McGregor was released, facing twelve potential criminal charges for his role in the melee.

The beef between the two camps seemed too apparent to be ignored and Dana White wasn't going to keep the fans waiting any longer.

But although UFC 229 brought immense expectations to the table, what happened inside the octagon was nothing short of domination. After grilling McGregor for four long rounds with takedowns, Khabib submitted the Irishman with a nasty neck crank.

What happened to Conor McGregor at UFC 229?

The aftermath of the bout led to yet another altercation between the camps when 'The Eagle' was seen lunging from the cage to lay his hands on Dillon Danis. While security neutralized the situation, members of Khabib's team jumped into the octagon to catch McGregor with a few blows. The crowd was quickly ushered out of the building as security personnel managed to calm the scene.

Since the Khabib fight, McGregor was expected to endure a downward spiral. He's had mixed success. While a welterweight bout against Donald Cerrone seemed like a resurgence, a crucial loss to Dustin Poirier has undone him once again.

Now, with a rematch against Poirier targeted for July 10th, much is once again expected from the 'Notorious' Conor McGregor.

