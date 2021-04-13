"I love Nick Diaz" - When Conor McGregor showered praise on his former foe's elder brother

Conor McGregor might be a fighter who insults his rivals but he was full of respect when it came to the brother of his famous rival Nate Diaz.

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz have clashed inside the Octagon twice, with a fabled trilogy never off the cards. In the buildup to these fights, especially the first bout at UFC 196 in March 2016, 'The Notorious One' constantly took jabs at Nate Diaz.

However, Conor McGregor's combative attitude towards Nate Diaz does not extend to the latter's elder brother, Nick Diaz. The elder Diaz brother is one of the most entertaining fighters in UFC history.

Fight fans throughout the globe acknowledge the mark that Nick Diaz has left on the MMA world and Conor McGregor is no different.

Leading up to Nick Diaz's infamous bout against Anderson Silva at UFC 183, Conor McGregor was asked what he thought of Nick Diaz and the Irishman replied:

"I love Nick Diaz. You cannot be a fight fan and not love Nick Diaz. He comes to fight, he comes with his hands up. He never takes a back step."

The fight between Anderson Silva and Nick Diaz turned out to be the latter's final UFC appearance. The bout ended in a unanimous decision victory for the 'Spider'. However, Silva later tested positive for banned substances and the decision was overturned to a no contest.

On the other hand, Nick Diaz tested positive for marijuana use and the Nevada State Athletic Commission banned the fighter from competing for 5 years.

Advertisement

Is Conor McGregor still fighting Dustin Poirier on July 10th?

In a heated exchange between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier on Twitter, the Irishman claimed that the trilogy fight, which was set to take place on July 10th, is off.

Dustin Poirier claimed that Conor McGregor had not followed up on his promise to donate to The Diamond's "Good Fight Foundation".

McGregor responded that Dustin Poirier's team had not provided details about the allocation of funds to be donated. Poirier reverted by saying that emails regarding the same had been sent to McGregor's team.

100% never a debt. You offered, we accepted, and like I said your Team never responded to our emails regarding the process of where funds would be put to work! July 10th you will taste defeat yet Again https://t.co/k3Cu9DG1Me — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 12, 2021

As things got heated, Conor McGregor tweeted that the fight with Dustin Poirier was off.

There has been no official confirmation about the same for hours and the banter between Poirier and McGregor has died down. It is currently hard to determine whether the fight is actually off the cards.

Do you think the two will still face each other at UFC 264 in July?

You’re ripped you inbred hillbilly. Why do you wink with your ears? You fucking brain dead hillbilly. 500k with no plan in place. Ye hang tight. Fool. You must be new to money. The fight is off btw. I’m going to fight someone else on the 10th. Good luck on your old contract kid. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 12, 2021