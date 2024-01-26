"I would love that opportunity" - Eric Nicksick sides with Jon Anik's idea for Sean Strickland's next fight

Sean Strickland's coach, Eric Nicksick, recently weighed in on his pupil's middleweight title loss to Dricus du Plessis at UFC 297 and agreed with Jon Anik's idea for his next fight.

The middleweight title bout delivered as advertised as both fighters put on an entertaining main event for fans in attendance at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

During his appearance on The Anik & Florian Podcast, the UFC commentator proposed the idea of an immediate rematch. Nicksick responded by mentioning he would be thrilled should the promotion offer it. He said:

"If we were gonna lose, I'm glad we lost to Dricus and his team and I'm glad they're getting their shine, and along with their country. But as a competitor, yes, absolutely. I would love that opportunity to be able to go in and compete against him again and make some adjustments and go out and try and get that belt back."

Expand Tweet

Strickland vs. du Plessis was a very close fight and resulted in a split decision, so an immediate rematch would be logical should the promotion book it as the headliner for their milestone UFC 300 event. Many fans believed that 'Tarzan' should have been awarded the decision, so a rematch could allow for a more definitive result.

There are other fighters, including Khamzat Chimaev and former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, who have also been rumored for the bout, so it remains to be seen who the UFC will award the title shot to next.

Sean Strickland teases a political career post-retirement

Sean Strickland has been a polarizing fighter. This was on full display in the days leading up to his middleweight title fight against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 297 last Saturday.

Despite some controversial comments, the crowd in attendance at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, voiced their support for Strickland. The former middleweight champion recently took to his X and shared his plans for what career he will likely pursue after he eventually retires from fighting. He wrote:

"After I'm done fighting in a few years and I'm sitting on a big pile of money I probably will run for some public office position. I'll never win but I'd rather do something I care about instead of starting a CBD company lmao"

Strickland's tweet regarding his post-fighting career aspirations [Image courtesy: @SStricklandMMA - X]