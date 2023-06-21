"I love u but I’m about to heat yo a**" - Jamahal Hill responds to UFC welterweight star trolling him over recent weight gain

UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill has not fought since his championship win earlier this year in January. After five months of inactivity, the champion has gained a sizable paunch and put on some pounds.

Hill's close friend and UFC welterweight contender Kevin Holland took to Instagram to post pictures of his weight gain and trolled him with a funny caption. The post read:

"@sweet_dreams_jhill now look bro don’t do me to bad on the return 🤣 😆#bluntbros #we #demboyz"

Hill responded to the friendly jibe from the unranked welterweight in the post's replies. He wrote that Holland was dear to him but that was not going to let him off the hook for poking fun at him:

"You my brotha! I love u but I’m about to heat yo ass now"

Check out a screenshot of Jamahal Hill's reply to Kevin Holland's dig below:

Hill responds to Holland's dig at his weight on Instagram. [via Instagram @trailblaze2top and @sweet_dreams_jhill]

Hill is yet to defend his light heavyweight title after becoming the first Dana White's Contender Series alum to become an undisputed UFC champion. Holland is scheduled to face Michael Chiesa on July 29 at UFC 291 in a welterweight bout.

Fans react to Kevin Holland teasing Jamahal Hill over weight gain

Fans were in on Kevin Holland's joke about Jamahal Hill's weight gain and offered up their own hilarious takes.

Fans referenced Hill's nickname and wrote:

"Sweet dreams to sweet cakes"

"Bro took sweet dreams too seriously"

Fans also spoke about Hill's potential power and the difference between him and former light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka.

"Everyone I've known with love handles has some serious power my brotha"

"Sweet dreams hitting a buffet while Jiri is probably yelling and beating up trees"

"His dreams must be about sweets."

"Bro been rollin alright....rollin biscuits in butter! 😂"

Other jokes brought up heavyweight champion Jon Jones' lengthy layover from action in a bid to move up to the heavyweight division:

"It took jon jones 3 years lol"

"Jamahal look pregnant 😭"

"Champ livin his best life 😂😂"

"How that happen beer?"

" "Oh I’m in shape, I’m round” 😂😂😂"

Check out fans' comments on Kevin Holland's Instagram post in the screenshots below:

Fans joke under Kevin Holland's post about Jamahal Hill's weight gain. [via Instagram @trailblaze2top]

