"I loved watching Angela" - Atomeweight MMA queen Stamp Fairtex says Angela Lee was a huge inspiration to her MMA career

ONE atomweight MMA queen Stamp Fairtex gave credit to former world titleholder Angela Lee for inspiring her to become an all-encompassing mixed martial artist.

Like most female athletes, Stamp was compelled to succeed on her own behalf because someone she admired achieved the impossible. Such was the case for Stamp Fairtex when she witnessed the rise of 'Unstoppable' Angela Lee.

Lee was the first-ever ONE women's MMA world champion when she defeated MMA veteran Mei 'V.V' Yamaguchi in May 2016. At the time, she was the youngest athlete to become a world champion at the tender age of 19.

Her incredible skill set, confidence, and will to succeed inspired Stamp to follow in her footsteps a few years later.

Now that Lee has passed the torch on to Stamp, the Thai superstar feels like it's her responsibility to hold on to that MMA legacy for a while.

"I loved watching Angela [Lee] for sure" she told SCMP MMA. "Now, I think I like myself. Because my background is Muay Thai and now I'm fighting in MMA."

Stamp Fairtex hopes to extend her reign with her first world title defense against 'The Menace' Denice Zamboanga on June 7 at ONE 167, which will air live from inside the Impact Arena in Thailand via Prime Video.

The entire card is available live and free on the streaming platform in the United States and Canada.

"She nailed it" - Stamp Fairtex shows a hilarious way of keeping loose while shadowboxing

As we all have come to find out, Stamp Fairtex likes to keep things light-hearted and fun in between training sessions.

Other than being the queen of three world championship belts, Stamp owns the gym with her charisma and unmatched energy.

While training for a massive fight against former stablemate Denice Zamboanga, the former ONE atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion loves to relieve some of that tension that comes with being a world champion by being herself.

Shadowboxing this week, Stamp discovered a new way of keeping those shoulders loose with some epic Indian dance moves.

Fans online instantly took to Instagram to respond to her reel, with one fan hilariously commenting:

"She nailed it"