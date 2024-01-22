"I’m 18-0 – that’s no joke" - Movsar Evloev talks featherweight title shot after win over Arnold Allen 

Movsar Evloev was able to remain undefeated as he beat Arnold Allen via unanimous decision at UFC 297. The Russian featherweight revealed that he expects to fight for the title in his next trip to the octagon.

Speaking at the post-fight press conference, Evloev stated:

"It’s not about finishing somebody or something else. I’m 18-0 – that’s no joke. Even if I had no finishes, with 15-0 I beat everybody and everyone knows because I’m still undefeated. They have no way don’t let me go for the title, because, okay, if I need to beat somebody else, just give it to me."

When asked for his prediction for next month's title bout between Alexander Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria at UFC 298, Evloev added:

"He’s still tough, and it’s not about Ilia, he’s tough, too. He’s undefeated. He's 14 or something and 0. Of course he has a chance for victory, too, but my favorite is still Alex, but for me, maybe it’s better if Ilia will win because we have some backstory and for me, it’s good to take a title shot and [fight] him for once."

Evloev added that if he gets the opportunity to face Volkanovski, his strategy will be to continue to push forward and bring the pressure to the featherweight champion.

Check out Movsar Evloev's comments below (1:34):

Movsar Evloev shares likely timeline for his return

During his unanimous decision victory over Arnold Allen at UFC 297, Movsar Evloev suffered bruising after taking knees to the head as he was grounded. He revealed that he did not take much damage and shared the timeline for his return.

Speaking at the post-fight press conference, Evloev stated:

"It's just a little bit [of] damage on my face, but nothing is broken - my fingers, my hands, legs - everything is okay. It's like a couple weeks [of] no sparring. Couple weeks, but I still can train. Some lifting, some running, some cardio stuff. Maybe, I don't know, but let's see who will win between Ilia [Topuria] and Alex [Volkanovski] and even if I have to wait a little more than I expected, I will wait." (4:44)

145-pound king Alexander Volkanovski will look to further extend his reign at the next UFC pay-per-view, UFC 298, in Anaheim, California, against unbeaten Georgian-Spaniard Ilia Topuria.

