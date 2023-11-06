“I’M A FREE FU*KIN MAN” - Jorge Masvidal ecstatic after evading jail time in Colby Covington assault case

It appears as though Jorge Masvidal can finally put the Colby Covington assault case behind him as he revealed it was recently resolved.

A video surfaced on social media showing 'Gamebred' announcing that there are no more charges against him for assaulting Colby Covington.

The incident happened outside a Miami steak house last year, which was not long after they had fought in the main event of UFC 272. He mentioned that he is a free man and even directed a message towards his former friend and teammate.

He said:

"I wanna thank God and I also wanna thank this man right here cause I'm a free fu*kin man [attorney Bradford Cohen]. Fu*k you Colby. It's gonna be a fu*kin movie now. All these orders, all these restraining orders, all these things have been lifted off, it's gonna be a fu*in movie...Undefeated in this fu*kin courtroom."

'Gamebred' and 'Chaos' clearly didn't resolve their issues in the octagon as the incident took place two weeks following the event. According to TMZ Sports, Jorge Masvidal pleaded no contest to misdemeanor battery and as a result, will not serve any jail time.

It remains to be seen whether Colby Covington will address the case being resolved. He will likely be asked about it when he makes the media rounds ahead of his welterweight title fight against Leon Edwards at UFC 296.

Who is headlining Jorge Masvidal's next Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA event?

Jorge Masvidal has been experiencing a great deal of success with his Gamebred promotions. He has promoted fights featuring plenty of notable MMA and boxing legends.

The next Gambred Bareknuckle event is expected to be another action-packed night of fights. It will be headlined by an intriguing heavyweight clash between former BKFC heavyweight champion Alan Belcher and former TUF winner Roy Nelson.

Belcher, who is a former UFC middleweight, was unbeaten in bareknuckle boxing and will look to add a championship in bareknuckle MMA to his resume.

Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA: Roy Nelson vs. Alan Belcher poster [@gamebredfc - Instagram]