"I’m actually embarrassed" - Jon Jones responds to Navy SEAL challenging Sean Strickland's claims of training with him

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones reacted to a Navy SEAL's response to former middleweight champion Sean Strickland's callout.

Strickland issued an open challenge to Navy SEALs to train with him and experience his rigorous schedule for a week, claiming that not a single SEAL would be able to 'survive' it.

Former Navy SEAL Jimmy Watson took to his Instagram account to respond to Strickland's challenge. He hit back by citing that he, along with his colleagues, fought and killed people compared to fighting in a ring for prize money:

“Sean, we get it. You’re a badass bro. Your training partners get millions of dollars and they actually live. My swim buddies, they die every single year. We’ve already proven that any kind of beatdown will not break us. But our training will simply just end your career, Sean. I’m talking about skin grafts on the thighs Sean. You talk about taking people’s souls from their body. Well, me and my boys we’ve actually taken a lot of real souls from people... My best advice for you Sean is to stay in the octagon, keep fighting for that next purse and us SEALs, we'll keep fighting for your freedom.”

Jones commented on Watson's Instagram post, expressing his disgust for Strickland's comments and backing Watson:

"I’m actually embarrassed to be an MMA fighter right now, what a dumb thing for Sean to say.🤦🏾‍♂️"

Sean Strickland hits back at Navy SEAL's comments - 'Yall need a history lesson'

Sean Strickland addressed ex-Navy SEAL Jimmy Watson's comments in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Strickland took issue with Watson's phrase about protecting his freedom and questioned the federal government establishment. He also referenced NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden in his post.

Strickland wrote:

"I made a navy seal upset, he said "we protect your freedom" I'm very pro military but anti government But to say "I protect your freedom" Yall need a history lesson on the federal government. Google Snowden and the constitution. The sand people aren't taking away my freedoms"

Strickland continued his rant on his X account about various government conspiracy theories and the legacy of the United States.

