“I’m not afraid of anybody” - Fabricio Andrey eyes featherweight submission grappling gold in ONE Championship

Brazilian submission grappling star Fabricio Andrey continued to roll in his ONE Championship campaign, winning his second straight match in the promotion last week. He is looking to build on it in eventually vying for a world title at one point, possibly in featherweight.

'Hokage' was a unanimous decision winner over Eduardo Granzotto in their all-Brazilian featherweight submission grappling clash at ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II on Oct. 3 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

It was his second victory in as many matches in ONE Championship, in follow-up to his winning debut in April, where he also won by decision over Ashley Williams of the United Kingdom.

Speaking to combat sports journalist Nick Atkin in a post-fight interview, Fabricio Andrey shared his thoughts on his latest victory as well as his goals as he progresses in his journey in the 'Home of Martial Arts', including becoming the first-ever ONE featherweight submission grappling world champion.

The 25-year-old Team Melqui Galvao affiliate said:

"Featherweight belt — let’s go! The featherweight belt, I’m here. If there’s no belt in my division, I want a belt from the other divisions. Let’s do it. I love this. I’m not afraid of anybody. I’m coming here. This is my job, and I’ll do my best."

The win at ONE Fight Night 26 was a payback for Fabricio Andrey, who lost to Granzotti by points in their gi competition at the IBJJF World Championships earlier this year.

The full replay of ONE Fight Night 36 is available on demand to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Fabricio Andrey may take a shot at ONE lightweight submission grappling world title

In pursuit of a world title, Fabricio Andrey may have to take a stab first at the ONE lightweight submission grappling gold since ONE Championship currently has no championship belt in featherweight.

He is set for a collision course against lightweight king Kade Ruotolo if he takes such route, which would be no easy task since the American grappling ace has been dominant in the 170-pound division since coming on board ONE Championship in May 2022.

Ruotolo became world champion in his second ONE Championship match in October 2022, beating Russian Uali Kurzhev by submission. He has since had three successful title defenses while also competing in MMA, where he has been undefeated in three matches to date.

Apart from the lightweight belt, ONE Championship also has a world title in welterweight for the men's category, which is in the possession of Ruotolo's twin brother, Tye.

