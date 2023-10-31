“I’m not afraid of her boxing” - Supergirl confident she can dominate Xiong Jing Nan in potential Muay Thai fight

Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak tuned in to ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29 to witness her sister, Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak, take on Xiong Jing Nan in a first-of-its-kind striking matchup that went down inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Xiong and ‘Wondergirl’ fought in a catchweight special-rules contest that permitted all closed fist punching techniques.

Though she was convinced her sister would have enough to go toe-to-toe with the ONE strawweight MMA world champion, it was the latter who used her knowledge in the sweet science to gain a third-round TKO finish against the 24-year-old Thai star.

That result created a revenging mindset for ‘Supergirl’ as she voiced her willingness to fight ‘The Panda’ in the future to try and avenge the loss of her sister.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the 19-year-old phenom claims that she can dominate the Chinese MMA champion and former national boxer, as long as it is under her preferred ruleset.

‘Supergirl’ said:

“I’d rather fight her in other rules, preferably Muay Thai. If so, I’m not afraid of her boxing. My 8 limbs are ready to counter that.”

The 35-year-old Evolve MMA representative hasn’t responded to this callout from the Jaroonsak Muaythai-affiliated athlete, but she may be interested in that potential clash.

Meanwhile, ‘Supergirl’ is now in the final stage of her preparation for her upcoming atomweight kickboxing match with Cristina Morales on November 3, as part of the stacked ONE Fight Night 16 card that will be headlined by the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title fight between Muay Thai and MMA kingpins Jonathan Haggerty and Fabricio Andrade.

‘Supergirl’ looks to get a statement victory against the Spanish veteran and potentially earn a shot against reigning ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd.

ONE Fight Night 16 will air live in U.S. primetime, free of charge, for existing Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America.