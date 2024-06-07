"I'm not afraid of him" - Katsuki Kitano believes he has it in him to do the unthinkable and KO Liam Harrison

Katsuki Kitano claims he's "not afraid" of Liam Harrison heading into their Muay Thai matchup at ONE 167.

In October 2023, Kitano made his ONE Championship debut against Halil Kutukcu at ONE Friday Fights 38. The Japanese-born fighter emerged victorious and earned a spot on the promotion's primary roster, leading to his massive opportunity later this week against Harrison.

Kitano was chosen as the opponent to welcome Harrison back after a nearly two-year layoff. Although most people think 'Hitman' will win, the 28-year-old is confident he will spoil the legend's return party by emerging victorious at ONE 167.

Trending

During the ONE 167 official press conference, Katsuki Kitano predicted a knockout win at Friday's event by saying:

"Since my childhood, since I was three years old, I've started martial arts. I know Liam has a lot of fighting experience, but I'm not afraid of him when it comes to experience. Please, everyone, expect a KO."

ONE Championship will return to the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand for Friday's ONE 167. The June 7 event headlined by Tawanchai vs Jo Nattawut 2 can be seen live and for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Watch the entire ONE 167 official press conference below:

How would Katsuki Kitano benefit from a win against Liam Harrison at ONE 167?

Liam Harrison is a well-respected Muay Thai fighter who can boost anyone's resume if they defeat him. With that said, there's more on the line for Katsuki Kitano at ONE 167, as a win against Harrison would significantly promote his status in the ONE Championship roster.

'Hitman' is the number five-ranked fighter in the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai division. Therefore, Kitano has an opportunity to potentially skyrocket his value and take Harrison's ranking in his second promotional fight. Even if he's not ranked, the Japanese-born fighter would have a presence in the title picture.

There's plenty at stake for Kitano, but it'll be easier said than done to secure a win against Harrison. The 38-year-old UK superstar is starving for violence after his extended layoff, and he plans to let loose on his opponent at Friday's ONE 167.