“They want The Hitman” - Liam Harrison looks to put on a show for fans in his highly anticipated comeback fight

British Muay Thai icon and former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger 'Hitman' Liam Harrison of the United Kingdom is all but ready to step inside the Circle after nearly two years off to do what he does best.

The 38-year-old veteran is looking to put on a show for fans in his highly anticipated comeback fight, as he feels it's his responsibility to live up to his 'Hitman' moniker.

Speaking to Sherdog.com in a recent interview, Harrison says he plans on being his usual entertaining self in this upcoming fight.

'Hitman' stated:

“Nobody wants to watch a watered-down Liam Harrison. They want ‘The Hitman.’ They want to watch someone who can get up after being knocked down and win. They want to watch someone who puts on great fights, someone who puts it all on the line and looks for the KO. That’s what the people pay money for.”

Harrison is set to lock horns with Japan's Katsuki Kitano at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. The show airs on Friday, June 7th, in U.S. primetime.

Liam Harrison wants to make a statement against Katsuki Kitano: "I'm going to knock him out"

38-year-old British icon 'Hitman' Liam Harrison says he wants to remind fans who he is by putting together his usual brand of violence in the ring. And the U.K. resident says he will no doubt be gunning for the finish.

'Hitman' told ONE:

"I wanna come back and show the fans that I’ve still got what it takes to hang at the top level. It’s only going one way. I’m going to knock him out. I want to make a statement. That’s what the crowd wants to see – the ‘Hitman’ of old.