"I'm not down at all!" - Kamaru Usman hilariously reacts to becoming a meme after KO, provides health update

Kamaru Usman recently opened up on his UFC 278 knockout loss to Leon Edwards. While Usman's wide-eyed knocked-out-cold face has become meme fodder for MMA fans, the former champ is seemingly unbothered.

According to Usman, everybody seems to be more emotionally affected by the knockout than himself. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' spiritedly noted that the memes have only added to his clout. However, Usman also claims that the trolls will add to his hunger for reclaiming the belt. The former welterweight champ told TMZ Sports:

"I've watched that fight now, what, three four times...No, it's not hard at all. You know how many people I've done that to? Like, that's the thing, that's the beautiful thing about this sport is, that happens and we forget what was actually taking place in that fight. So, I'm not down at all! You know, it's almost like everyone is more sad about it than I am... For me that's a good thing because it let's me know that people care...

I'm so gracious to be in that place and time right now where people just care that much. Like I thought I was famous before, but f*** [laughs], with the meme action going on, I'm famous now. But it's just an added bonus, an added hunger to the return."

Watch Usman's interview with TMZ below:

Leon Edwards believes UFC 278 loss could change Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman was a heavy betting favorite going into his UFC 278 title fight against Leon Edwards. 'The Nigerian Nightmare's last defeat dated back to 2013 in his second ever professional outing.

After dethroning Tyron Woodley in 2019, Usman mounted five successful title defenses, establishing himself as the king of the welterweights. The 35-year-old would have paralleled Anderson Silva's record of sixteen UFC wins in a row had he defeated Edwards at UFC 278.

That appeared probable until the last minute of the bout when 'Rocky' put Usman to sleep with a beautifully timed head-kick. Edwards believes that a knockout of that nature can change a person, especially one of Usman's stature. The Jamaican native said at the UFC 278 post-fight presser:

"I’d love to see how he comes back. Because when you think you’re that great and then get knocked out clean like that, you change people. So let’s see.”

Watch Edwards' appearance at the post-fight scrum below:

Edited by Avinash Tewari