I'm almost a little bit jealous - Anthony Smith and Michael Bisping look back on Joanna Jedrzejczyk's decorated career

Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith recently discussed Joanna Jedrzejczyk's retirement from the sport of MMA.

Bisping stated that the Polish star lost a No.1 contender fight against Zhang Weili at UFC 275. Hence, she would have had to take on other contenders to build herself up for another title shot. That would not be fun for her anymore as she is already a massive superstar.

'Lionheart' agreed with 'The Count' and added that Jedrzejczyk has already done it all in the sport. He stated on the Believe You Me podcast:

"The fun part of it is over. Then you gonna have to go back down and [knock] off young up-and-comers that are all crazy tough, which she probably could do. There are still lot of good fights in Joanna's future, if that's what she wanted. I found myself very happy for her because she seemed very happy. Like, okay, I don't have to do this sh*t anymore. Like, she's got the money, she's got the opportunity. She can do whatever she wants. I even seen her address the crowd and stuff when she was getting in the bus, she seemed very content."

Smith further wished the former strawweight queen all the best for her future and added that he's almost jealous of the 34-year-old because of the position she has managed to put herself in. He said:

"I'm kind of happy. I don't think she left anything on the table. We know exactly where she's at, where she stands, what she's capable of. I hope she goes and starts a family, and has nothing but financial business success. Almost a little bit jealous."

Watch Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith talk about Joanna Jedrzejczyk:

Joanna Jedrzejczyk retires as one of the greatest women's fighters of all time

Joanna Jedrzejczyk had a glittering career in the UFC octagon. She joined the promotion back in 2014 as an undefeated fighter. Two back-to-back decision wins against Juliana Lima and Claudia Gadelha earned her a shot at the UFC strawweight title.

Jedrzejczyk vanquished Carla Esparza to capture the belt back in 2015. She defended her throne four times before eventually losing it to Rose Namajunas.

The Pole has given fans countless moments to fondly look back on. Her first bout against Zhang Weili at UFC 248 is considered the greatest fight in the history of women's MMA.

Watch Jedrzejczyk vs. Weili 1 in its entirety below:

Joanna Jedrzejczyk has retired with a tremendous legacy that will be hard to match for anyone in the near future.

