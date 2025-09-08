  • home icon
  • “I’m already a champion” - Akbar Abdullaev says he’s the uncrowned king of the featherweights

By Ted Razon
Published Sep 08, 2025 15:51 GMT
Akbar Abdullaev | Image credit: ONE Championship
Undefeated featherweight MMA knockout artist Akbar Abdullaev of Kyrgyzstan is fully embracing his ‘uncrowned king’ status in the aftermath of ONE Fight Night 35.

Last Friday, September 5, ‘Bakal’ extended his perfect professional record to 13-0 devastating 100% finishing rate, by overwhelming Ibragim Dauev inside Bangkok’s storied Lumpinee Stadium.

The No.1-ranked contender of the 155-pound division survived early wrestling pressure from the Russian before turning on the jets and finishing him off with brutal ground and pound in the final frame.

In his in-ring interview with Mitch Chilson, Abdullaev boldly declared that everyone knows he’s unofficially the true champion of the featherweight ranks.

"Well, I'm already a champion. Not necessarily a champion with the belt, but I'm my people's champion. Thank you."
Needless to say, Abdullaev believes his performances speak louder than any belt.

The Al Munar Team and Tiger Muay Thai affiliate's confidence comes from his total destruction of ONE featherweight MMA world champion Tang Kai earlier this year.

While his record reflects his victory over the Chinese superstar, 'Bakal' left without 26 pounds of gold after being ineligible for the title due to missing weight.

Title or not, Abdullaev remains the division's most dangerous contender for his well-rounded abilities and fearsome killer instinct.

What's next for Akbar Abdullaev after ONE Fight Night 35?

Akbar Abdullaev missed out on another $50,000 performance bonus at ONE Fight Night 35 after once again falling short on the demands of the scales.

It's an alarming development for the Kyrgz destroyer, who has now failed to make weight for his last two contests.

On paper, his undefeated record, perfect finishing record, and previous victory over Tang Kai should give him an automatic rematch with the champion.

However, 'Bakal' must prove he can put his weight issues behind him to stay at the 155-pound division and perhaps earn another shot at gold.

The full replay of ONE Fight Night 35 is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada

Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

