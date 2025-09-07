ONE Fight Night 35 post-fight breakdown: Akbar Abdullaev vs. Ibragim Dauev

There's a reason why danger and fear are associated with the first-ranked ONE featherweight MMA contender, Akbar Abdullaev.The Kyrgyz sensation’s killer instinct has never been questioned, given his terrifying unbeaten record and 100 percent finishing rate.The defiant Ibragim Dauev tested his mettle at ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime Video last Sept. 5 inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.From the opening bell, Dauev showed he would not be intimidated. The Russian grappler played the aggressor, driving the feared finisher on the defensive with his powerful wrestling. He even threatened the notorious knockout artist with a triangle choke.For a brief moment, it seemed the hunter had become the hunted. But once Abdullaev's military-forged mental fortitude kicked in, he quickly turned the tables.The 27-year-old escaped the submission threat and made his foe pay with thunderous strikes that reminded everyone why he’s the boogeyman of the division.Dauev soldiered on and withstood the punishment in both striking and grappling exchanges, refusing to back down from Abdullaev's reputation.The Chechen warrior's heart was undeniable, but it didn’t stop Abdullaev from clubbing his face with vicious hammerfists.Despite Dauev's best efforts, Abdullaev kept gaining a dominant position on the ground over and over again, painting a portrait of controlled but animalistic violence. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFull results: Akbar Abdullaev defeats Ibragim Dauev via TKO at 3:49 of Round 3Most fighters would have coasted, knowing they were up after two rounds. But Akbar Abdullaev has never been the type to play it safe.The savage in him demanded more and wouldn't settle for the judges' decision.After endless pressure, Dauev began to break in the final round. Then came a sequence that will haunt the Russian's dreams for a long time. Abdullaev landed a picture-perfect left high kick, followed by a crisp left hand.But it was the sharp right cross that put the final nail in the coffin, sending Dauev tumbling to the canvas like a felled tree. The referee had to intervene to stop the beating.Another victim. Another stoppage. Another step closer to featherweight MMA gold. The victory moved Abdullaev to 13-0 with his perfect finishing rate intact.The full replay of ONE Fight Night 35 is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in North America.