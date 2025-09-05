  • home icon
  • Akbar Abdullaev promises signature all-out aggression in ONE Fight Night 35 return: “I will fight in my usual way and style”

Akbar Abdullaev promises signature all-out aggression in ONE Fight Night 35 return: "I will fight in my usual way and style"

By Ted Razon
Published Sep 05, 2025 08:52 GMT
Akbar Abdullaev | Image by ONE Championship
Akbar Abdullaev | Image by ONE Championship

No.1-ranked ONE featherweight MMA contender Akbar Abdullaev of Kyrgyzstan didn’t race to a pristine 12-0 record by keeping it safe.

‘Bakal’ has as many finishes as he has victories, using his trademark aggressive approach to blow opponents out of the water.

The undefeated powerhouse will carry the same kill-or-be-killed mentality in his pivotal showdown with Russia’s Ibragim Dauev at ONE Fight Night 35 on Friday, September 5, at Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium.

Speaking with ONE Championship, Abdullaev guaranteed he won’t abandon his gunslinging ways anytime soon:

"I was training as usual, in my own manner, with my team. I didn't change anything. I always say the fight will show, but I will fight in my usual way and style."
Abdullaev has earned a reputation for violence, using his explosive finishing power and relentless forward pressure to strike fear in the loaded 155-pound MMA division.

Even ONE featherweight MMA kingpin Tang Kai had no answer to the onslaught ‘Bakal’ brings.

With sights on earning a rematch with the Chinese champion, Abdullaev refuses to alter his proven formula and is keen on keeping his 100 percent stoppage rate at ONE Fight Night 35.

Akbar Abdullaev not letting his guard down against Ibragim Dauev

Another reason behind Akbar Abdullaev's success is that he doesn't underestimate his opponents.

While his unbeaten record gives him supreme confidence, he'll never allow it to cloud his judgement, knowing that other contenders see him as a big target.

"Every fight is different from the previous one. Anything can be expected, I will try to prepare to the maximum," he told ONE.

North American fans can watch ONE Fight Night 35 live in U.S. primetime for free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

