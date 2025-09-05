Akbar Abdullaev tells fans don’t blink when he takes on Ibragim Dauev at ONE Fight Night 35: “We usually put on exciting fights”

First-ranked ONE featherweight MMA contender Akbar Abdullaev is must-see TV.With a pristine 12-0 MMA record and an absurd 100 percent finishing rate, the mauler from Kyrgyzstan is a certified finisher through and through.‘Bakal’ doesn’t plan on getting the judges involved once more in his clash with Russian star Ibragim Dauev at ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime Video on Sept. 5, live in U.S. primetime.Given Dauev’s same killer mentality, Abdullaev expects nothing but fireworks when their paths collide inside Bangkok’s legendary Lumpinee Stadium. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Al Munar Team and Tiger Muay Thai representative told ONE Championship in his pre-event interview:&quot;I don't think that [either] me or him has any particular advantages. The fight will show. We both perform well and are on winning streaks. We both have character and ambition. We usually put on exciting fights.&quot;So far, Akbar Abdullaev has made quick work of all four opponents in ONE Championship, scoring knockout victories that have established him as the division's most dangerous finisher.However, Dauev is no pushover, going 3-0 in the home of martial arts. The 24-year-old will be gunning for Abdullaev’s ranking in the 155-pound division’s top 5.North American fans can watch the entire ONE Fight Night 35 card live in U.S. primetime for free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.Akbar Abdullaev expresses his respect for Ibragim DauevIt's strictly business for Akbar Abdullaev, who wants a second crack at ONE featherweight MMA world champion Tang Kai.While 'Bakal' will do everything in his power to defeat Dauev, he holds his Russian foe in high regard and wishes him well. The Kyrgyz destroyer told ONE:&quot;I wish him a training camp without injuries. I am always getting ready for a full and maximum difficult fight with any opponent. I never make predictions. Loss or victory, it's all from the Almighty.&quot;