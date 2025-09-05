  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Akbar Abdullaev tells fans don’t blink when he takes on Ibragim Dauev at ONE Fight Night 35: “We usually put on exciting fights”

Akbar Abdullaev tells fans don’t blink when he takes on Ibragim Dauev at ONE Fight Night 35: “We usually put on exciting fights”

By Ted Razon
Published Sep 05, 2025 03:28 GMT
Akbar Abdullaev (L) and Ibragim Dauev (R) | Photo credit: ONE Championship
Akbar Abdullaev (left) and Ibragim Dauev (right) [Images courtesy: ONE Championship]

First-ranked ONE featherweight MMA contender Akbar Abdullaev is must-see TV.

Ad

With a pristine 12-0 MMA record and an absurd 100 percent finishing rate, the mauler from Kyrgyzstan is a certified finisher through and through.

‘Bakal’ doesn’t plan on getting the judges involved once more in his clash with Russian star Ibragim Dauev at ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime Video on Sept. 5, live in U.S. primetime.

Given Dauev’s same killer mentality, Abdullaev expects nothing but fireworks when their paths collide inside Bangkok’s legendary Lumpinee Stadium.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

The Al Munar Team and Tiger Muay Thai representative told ONE Championship in his pre-event interview:

"I don't think that [either] me or him has any particular advantages. The fight will show. We both perform well and are on winning streaks. We both have character and ambition. We usually put on exciting fights."

So far, Akbar Abdullaev has made quick work of all four opponents in ONE Championship, scoring knockout victories that have established him as the division's most dangerous finisher.

Ad

However, Dauev is no pushover, going 3-0 in the home of martial arts. The 24-year-old will be gunning for Abdullaev’s ranking in the 155-pound division’s top 5.

North American fans can watch the entire ONE Fight Night 35 card live in U.S. primetime for free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Akbar Abdullaev expresses his respect for Ibragim Dauev

It's strictly business for Akbar Abdullaev, who wants a second crack at ONE featherweight MMA world champion Tang Kai.

Ad

While 'Bakal' will do everything in his power to defeat Dauev, he holds his Russian foe in high regard and wishes him well. The Kyrgyz destroyer told ONE:

"I wish him a training camp without injuries. I am always getting ready for a full and maximum difficult fight with any opponent. I never make predictions. Loss or victory, it's all from the Almighty."
About the author
Ted Razon

Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Aziel Karthak
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications