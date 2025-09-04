ONE Fight Night 35 preview and predictions: Akbar Abdullaev vs. Ibragim Dauev

Something has to give when two unstoppable forces of nature go head-to-head at ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime Video.That's pretty much the theme of Akbar Abdullaev and Ibragim Dauev's critical three-round featherweight MMA showdown, set to go down inside 'The Mecca of Muay Thai' Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this Friday, September 5, live in U.S. Primetime.By now, everyone knows the hype surrounding Abdullaev is for real. 'Bakal's' rampage continues to engulf the 155-pound MMA ranks.His pristine 12-0 record (4-0 in ONE) is made even more terrifying since all those victories came by way of highlight reel finishes.Despite his dominance, Abdullaev failed to capture 26 pounds of gold by his own doing.The Kyrgyz warrior dominated ONE featherweight MMA world champion Tang Kai last January, but was ineligible to capture the belt after failing to meet the demands of the scales.Determined to prove he deserves another crack at the throne, a determined Abdullaev will be out to send a message at ONE Fight Night 35. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHowever, Dauev refuses to be intimidated by the no. 1-ranked contender's fearsome reputation.The 24-year-old Russian upstart won all three of his matches in the home of martial arts and is now ready for his toughest challenge yet.It's indeed a tall order to go up against a proven finisher, but Anatoly Malykhin's protege knows he'll cut the line for a possible world title shot if he can pull off the upset and snap Abdullaev's unbeaten streak.Prediction: Akbar Abdullaev smashes Ibragim Dauev via third-round TKOAkbar Abdullaev's ability to close the distance and unleash devastating power in spurts should once again be his calling card against Ibragim Dauev.'Bakal's underrated striking should shine early on, especially since his Russian foe would likely initiate early takedown attempts and try to impose his will.The Kyrgyz warrior should work behind his fast jabs to piece up Dauev, while mixing it up with timely sprawls to keep the fight standing.Once the 24-year-old gets comfortable exchanging strikes, Abdullaev should be able to change levels with takedowns and soften up his foe with ground and pound.Dauev, though, has proven to be a tough customer and won't break easily from the no.1 rank contender's top pressure.However, 'Bakal' has fought five rounds before without ever slowing down from start to finish. His championship experience should prove too much for Dauev.Abdullaev will eventually wear down Dauev with overwhelming ground strikes to extend his perfect record in round 3 and possibly secure a rematch with ONE featherweight MMA kingpin Tang Kai.ONE Fight Night 35 will air live in US prime time and is free for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.