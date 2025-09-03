Ibragim Dauev inspired by Anatoly Malykhin’s unprecedented world title success in ONE Championship

Ibragim Dauev has been in impressive form throughout his campaign in ONE Championship, and he's only been inspired by one record-breaking superstar in the promotion: Anatoly Malykhin.The reigning ONE light heavyweight and middleweight MMA world champion helped the former secure a spot in the promotion last year, and the Fight Club Akhmat and One Chance superstar has more than repaid 'Sladkiy's' trust throughout three firefights.He debuted with a unanimous decision win over Mark Abelardo in January last year, and he's tripled his promotional slate since with another pair of victories on the scorecards against Magomed Akaev and Pedro Dantas.Of course, Ibragim Dauev's ultimate goal is to secure the 26 pounds of gold in the featherweight MMA division, currently held by China's first MMA world champion, Tang Kai.And he knows he is well on course to attain that feat in due time.&quot;I want to become a champion like him. If he could do it, then I can do it – I know it’s just a matter of time,&quot; the Russian phenom told the world's largest martial arts organization during an interview. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIbragim Dauev has a tricky test up ahead at ONE Fight Night 35The 24-year-old, who owns an 11-1 resume, hopes to move a step closer towards his dream when he straps on the four-ounce gloves this week in a guaranteed barnburner.Ibragim Dauev takes on undefeated Kyrgyzstan powerhouse Akbar Abdullaev in a featherweight MMA joust at ONE Fight Night 35 inside Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium on September 5.The Fight Club Akhmat and One Chance athlete's grappling superiority will come in handy to stop Abdullaev from hitting a rhythm in the striking department.Abdullaev, however, has packed his all-around arsenal over the past months, and his remarkable win over Tang Kai this past January tells the tale of a fighter who's ready to become one of the best at featherweight.North American fans can catch this exciting contest unfold at ONE Fight Night 35 for free with an active subscription to Amazon Prime Video.