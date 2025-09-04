Akbar Abdullaev wants only the best version of Ibragim Dauev at ONE Fight Night 35: “I wish him a training camp without injuries”

Top-ranked ONE Championship featherweight MMA contender Akbar Abdullaev of Kyrgyzstan is on a mission to prove he’s still the next challenger to the divisional throne.Abdullaev defeated reigning ONE featherweight MMA world champion Tang Kai earlier this year but was ineligible to capture the gold due to missing weight. Now, he’s set to face Ibragim Dauev in a de facto world title eliminator.Abdullaev wants to make a statement, and he expects Dauev to come into their fight in the best condition possible.Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Abdullaev wished Dauev the best ahead of their pivotal featherweight showdown. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Kyrgyzstani fighter said:&quot;I wish him a training camp without injuries. I am always getting ready for a full and maximum difficult fight with any opponent. I never make predictions. Loss or victory, it's all from the Almighty.&quot;Needless to say, Abdullaev is confident he will get the job done against Dauev and make his way back to a world title shot soon enough. Fans won’t have to wait long to witness Akbar Abdullaev back in action in the ONE Championship ring.Akbar Abdullaev locks horns with Ibragim Dauev in important featherweight bout at ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime VideoUnbeaten Kyrgyzstani featherweight MMA sensation Akbar Abdullaev will march his way back to the world title conversation if he beats Russian Ibragim Dauev in a three-round clash this weekend.The two do battle at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video, which is set to broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, Sept. 5, from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Akbar Abdullaev’s next fight.