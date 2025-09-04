Ibragim Dauev admits he's up against a near-perfect opponent in Akbar Abdullaev: "His weaknesses are unknown to me"

Russian prospect Ibragim Dauev isn't sugarcoating the monumental challenge that awaits him when he locks horns with undefeated Kyrgyzstan warrior Akbar Abdullaev at ONE Fight Night 35 this Friday, September 5.The 24-year-old Chechen fighter faces the toughest test of his promotional career against the former world title challenger, who brings a perfect 12-0 record with 12 finishes into their featherweight clash at the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.&quot;I watched Akbar's fights and studied his style. His weaknesses are unknown to me, but I know my strengths very well, and I intend to use them and impose my game,&quot; Ibragim Dauev told ONE Championship.Abdullaev sits as the division's No. 1-ranked contender after his encounter with Tang Kai at ONE Fight Night 27 back in January, where he finished the Chinese world champion in the fifth round but couldn't claim the belt due to missing weight.For Dauev, this represents a golden opportunity to leapfrog into the ONE featherweight MMA world title picture with a statement victory over elite opposition.The Fight Club Akhmat and One Chance representative has been flawless since joining the promotion, collecting three impressive victories against Mark Abelardo, Magomed Akaev, and Pedro Dantas.Despite facing such a dangerous opponent, Dauev seems like he is not backing down from the challenge. Instead, he believes his own strengths will be enough to overcome Abdullaev's seemingly flawless skill set on fight night inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.North American fight fans can catch this featherweight MMA slugfest and the entire card live and for free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIbragim Dauev certain Anatoly Malykhin will reclaim his heavyweight crownIbragim Dauev is backing his fellow countryman, Anatoly Malykhin, to regain the ONE heavyweight MMA world title at ONE 173 in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday, November 16.Malykhin, the ONE light heavyweight and middleweight MMA world champion, runs it back against defending king 'Reug Reug' Oumar Kane inside the Ariake Arena.'Sladkiy' lost his crown to the Senegalese powerhouse via split decision in November last year. But Ibragim Duaev is confident he'd be able to pull one back and become a three-division MMA world champion once again.&quot;He's going to have three belts – it's going to happen,&quot; the Fight Club Akhmat and One Chance martial artist added in the same interview with the promotion.