Akbar Abdullaev isn’t underestimating Ibragim Dauev at ONE Fight Night 35: “Anything can be expected”

Undefeated Kyrgyzstan warrior Akbar Abdullaev knows better than to overlook any opponent at this stage of his career, especially when facing a dangerous Russian prospect like Ibragim Dauev.The 27-year-old brings his perfect 12-0 record with 12 finishes into the co-main event at ONE Fight Night 35, but he's not letting those impressive credentials cloud his preparation for what could be a career-altering encounter at the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.&quot;Every fight is different from the previous one. Anything can be expected, I will try to prepare to the maximum,&quot; Akbar Abdullaev told ONE Championship ahead of fight night this Friday, Sept. 5.Based on the form Dauev has been in, it's easy to see why the Al Munar Team and Tiger Muay Thai man refuses to be complacent.The Chechen fighter has been flawless through three promotional appearances, collecting victories against Mark Abelardo, Magomed Akaev, and Pedro Dantas while training under the guidance of two-division MMA world champion Anatoly Malykhin in Thailand.The 24-year-old represents the kind of dangerous, well-coached opposition that can derail championship aspirations if taken lightly.None of that should concern the Al Munar Team and Tiger Muay Thai affiliate, however, who has clearly left no stone unturned in his bid to emerge victorious at ONE Fight Night 35. Ibragim Dauev confident he has the tools to overcome near-perfect Akbar AbdullaevSimilar to Akbar Abdullaev, Dauev has not taken his foot off the gas pedal to prepare for what he knows will be the ultimate test of his budding career so far.In an interview with ONE Championship, the Russian slugger revealed that he has been impressed by the top-ranked featherweight MMA contender's style, even admitting that he has yet to discover any weaknesses in his foe's arsenal.That said, he won't underestimate his own credentials.&quot;I watched Akbar's fights and studied his style. His weaknesses are unknown to me, but I know my strengths very well, and I intend to use them and impose my game,&quot; Dauev shared.North American fight fans can catch this featherweight MMA barnburner and the entire ONE Fight Night 35 card live and for free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.