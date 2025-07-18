"I'm already looking ahead" - Petchtanong says radar is locked on bantamweight world title, not Yuki Yoza

Petchtanong Petchfergus has his sights set firmly on reclaiming championship gold when he faces Yuki Yoza at ONE Friday Fights 116 on July 18.

The former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion views his clash with the former K-1 champion as a crucial stepping stone toward an eventual title shot against current kingpin, Jonathan Haggerty.

"I know this fight means a lot to both me and him because the winner [could] get a chance to fight for the gold against Jonathan Haggerty," the 39-year-old Thai legend told the promotion in a pre-fight interview.

"Personally, I'm already looking ahead. For this fight, I think I have an advantage in terms of my home turf because I'm fighting in Thailand, which makes me feel very confident."

He has, after all, built a reputation as one of the finest striking specialists of the past few generations across several stadium circuit venues throughout Thailand.

As one of the most respected fighters in Muay Thai and kickboxing competition, it's easy to understand why he seems rather confident of his chances when he returns to face Yoza inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this Friday.

Petchtanong confident age won't be an issue in his race for ONE gold

Despite his advancing years, Petchtanong remains convinced that another world title reign is within reach before he hangs up his gloves for good.

"Even though I'm 39 years old now, I always believe in myself that I can be a ONE World Champion again before I retire from fighting because I take very good care of myself like a professional athlete," Petchtanong continued.

"My lifestyle, my eating, everything. I live like a professional athlete, and I'll do everything to become a World Champion again. That's my last goal before I quit fighting."

The prospect of facing Haggerty for championship gold provides additional motivation for the Thai legend, who's determined to add another chapter to his already remarkable legacy.

ONE Friday Fights 116 will air live in Asia primetime on ONE Championship's official YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com.

