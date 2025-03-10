“I’m always looking for a submission” - Diogo Reis vows to bring more heat after stunning kimura win at ONE Fight Night 29

Diogo Reis had a bit of an adjustment period in his first foray in ONE Championship. After all, the promotion's submission grappling scene's ruleset was far more different than the Brazilian jiu-jitsu tournaments he'd competed in the past.

Still, 'Baby Shark' thrived and proved he was perfect for ONE's grappling platform, which promotes non-stop action and prioritizes getting the finish.

Reis passed his promotional debut with flying colors at ONE Fight Night 29, where he made it look easy against Shoya Ishiguro at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, last Friday.

After brilliantly passing the Japanese grappler's guard, the Brazilian maestro creatively turned an inverted triangle attempt into a wicked kimura to secure the tap.

In his in-ring interview with Mitch Chilson shortly after that impressive victory, Diogo Reis knew his relentless style was tailor-fit for the world's largest martial arts organization:

"He moves his head, so it’s very hard. This ruleset is different from every other tournament, but I’m always looking for a submission. So I knew that when I passed the guard, I’ll take the back, it doesn’t matter."

By the looks of it, Diogo Reis could be a serious contender for the vacant ONE flyweight submission grappling world title. Who would you like to see him take on next?

Andre Galvao praises Diogo Reis' incredible version of the kimura trap roll

Even BJJ royalty and fellow ONE athlete Andre Galvao was in awe of Diogo Reis' phenomenal debut at ONE Fight Night 29.

Galvao particularly praised 'Baby Shark's innovative take on his kimura trap roll, which he used as an entry to get the submission over Ishiguro.

The Atos leader wrote on Instagram:

"It’s truly rewarding to witness the evolution of techniques in our sport. Seeing the younger generation, like Diogo ‘Baby Shark’ Reis @diogoreisbjj, successfully applying this move at the highest levels today fills me with gratitude and satisfaction. What an amazing time to be alive!"

The full replay of ONE Fight Night 29 is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

