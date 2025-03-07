BJJ star Diogo Reis shares where his unique moniker comes from: “My voice is funny and I look like a kid”

Grappling ace Diogo Reis goes by the moniker 'Baby Shark,' which he said stemmed from how he views himself as a person and how he approaches his craft.

He talked about in an interview with combat sports journalist Nick Atkin of the Bangkok Post ahead of his scheduled ONE Championship debut on March 7 at ONE Fight Night 29: Rodrigues vs. McManamon at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The 22-year-old BJJ black belt said:

"My voice is funny, and I look like a kid. And sharks are killers, and I’m a killer in jiu-jitsu, so I just combined them."

Watch the interview below:

In his promotional debut at ONE Fight Night 29, Diogo Reis is pitted against Shoya Ishiguro in a flyweight submission grappling showdown. The Japanese fighter is no longer a stranger to the Brazilian star, having fought him in BJJ tournaments outside of ONE Championship.

Reis has had a lot of success competing at the ADCC as well as other international tournaments like the European Open and the World Championships.

Ishiguro, meanwhile, has won all of his three matches so far in ONE since making his debut in March last year. His most recent victory came last September over fellow Japanese Hiryu Niwa.

ONE Fight Night 29: Rodrigues vs. McManamon is available live and for free at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Diogo Reis enjoying his time in ONE Championship

Champion submission grappler Diogo Reis is enjoying his time in ONE Championship and cannot wait to make his debut this week at ONE Fight Night 29.

He shared his thoughts on joining the 'Home of Martial Arts' in the same interview with Nick Atkin of the Bangkok Post, pointing out the great treatment he is being given by the ONE team and impressive buildup for the event in general.

Reis said:

"I'm feeling great. ONE is treating me well, so I'm really happy for being here and to make my debut against Shoya [Ishiguro]. It's incredible, the event is amazing, everything is going good."

The Reis-Ishiguro match is the lone submission grappling showdown at ONE Fight Night 29, which is headlined by the title match between reigning ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues and Irish-English challenger Marie McManamon.

