“I’m always training” – Akbar Abdullaev says ring rust won’t be an issue in ONE Fight Night 22 slugfest with Halil Amir

Kyrgyzstani MMA sensation Akbar Abdullaev is set to face Halil Amir at ONE Fight Night 22 in a few hours in a three-round featherweight MMA contest. This will be the first time 'Bakal' will be fighting in nearly a year, last seen in action at ONE Fight Night 12 in July 2023.

Despite the perceived notion that ring rust might kick in and affect his performance, Akbar Abdullaev insists he'll be more than 100% on fight night. In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA on YouTube, the Kyrgyzstani fighter makes it clear that his time away won't make a difference in the fight:

“No, like I don’t feel rusty I don’t have any problem because I’m always ready. I’m always training. Even I didn’t have any fight for like [a long time] I was training. So I get to show you guys a really good fight.”

Akbar Abdullaev looks to keep his unblemished record at ONE Fight Night 22

Akbar Abdullaev is undefeated with a 100% finishing rate, notching nine wins via KO/TKO and one via tapout. At ONE Fight Night 22 this evening, 'Bakal' is not letting his unblemished record be tarnished by the time the final bell rings.

He told ONE:

"It is very important to stay undefeated. There is a demand for undefeated fighters."

MMA is one of the hardest sports in the sense that one can lose a bout at any moment - and in various ways as well. You can be a great striker, but if your grappling is sub-par, you'll get tapped. If you're a world-class grappler with no striking, you'll see the negative zone quite quickly. To keep a record intact for this long is truly a remarkable feat.

Catch Abdullaev at ONE Fight Night 22, airing live tonight on US Primetime free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.