“I'm back on track again” - Tawanchai admits winning against Superbon sent his confidence through the roof

ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai has finally shaken off the mental cloud that loomed over him after his controversial clash with Jo Nattawut at ONE 167. All it took was a high-stakes war with Superbon to reignite the flame.

Ad

In the days leading up to his upcoming kickboxing world title tilt against Japan's Masaaki Noiri, Tawanchai confessed the win was about personal salvation.

What should have been a celebratory moment became a weight on his chest - a victory met by derision from an unhappy crowd feeding into his self-doubt. The pressure had been building within him, and his win against Superbon at ONE 170 was like the valve that released it.

Ad

Trending

He told ONE Championship:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I feel relieved after my last fight. Everything has been unlocked. Before the fight, I was under a lot of pressure. There was a lot of drama from the fight with Jo [Nattawut] and somewhat made me lack confidence. Now I'm back on track."

Ad

Tawanchai recalls not being in best mental space ahead of second super fight versus Superbon

The brutal reality behind the spotlight is that even world champions have to weather their fair share of internal battles. In a jarring admission from one of the most feared strikers on the planet, Tawanchai said:

"I would like to say that before that fight, I was facing some of the most difficult times of my life. There was a lot of pressure, a lot of down time. There were a lot of feelings that I did not want to fight anymore."

Ad

For Tawanchai, emerging with a win over Superbon didn't just add a win in his record - it also rebuilt his spirit. And now, as ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang draws near, it seems Tawanchai will be entering the cage with a renewed sense of vigor.

ONE 172 takes place in the iconic Saitama Super Arena on March 23. Fans can watch via PPV on watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.