"I'm the bad guy because I believe in two genders?" - Sean Strickland calls himself the "definition of America" in controversial social media take

Sean Strickland is known to voice his thoughts on a wide variety of issues, finding himself loved by some mixed martial arts fans and hated by others. The former UFC middleweight champion recently took to X to label himself as the definition of America, while questioning while he is labeled as a bad guy, stating:

"I'm so sick of these cunts. Even budlight. I'm the definition of America... yet I'm the bad guy because I believe in two genders? I am the majority. They force feed your kids fucking pride flags. I just wanna fight back a little..."

Fans had a mixed reaction to Strickland's tweet. @LuchaBigE claimed that 'Tarzan' is not fighting back:

"Ranting is not fighting back bud."

@UFCpredicted seconded the notion:

"It's so sad that "fighting back" is just posting online. No wonder why they are winning. No one stands out on streets with signs anymore. Fighting back with passion. I'm sure they love just posting online cause it doesn't do literally anything to fight back.. I agree tho Sean."

@FVGHOSTRIDER advised Strickland to stay out of jail:

"Stay out of jail though, we need you in the fight this year when the s**t storm hits"

@AntiquarianMuse labeled the former UFC middleweight champion as easily offended:

"If you can't handle one ad from Bud Light, you might wanna pick a fight with a very small, weak and possibly as easily offended person as you. 🧒 They will do a GoFund Me for spine replacement, maybe it's a path forward for you, Sean. 👗 🥻 🙂"

@Asktheboss22 questioned if Strickland would run for office:

"So sean when you running man?"

@mfacch23 claimed that 'Tarzan' is just like those he is calling out:

"You literally act the same as them but on the other side of the convo it’s not any better"

@cactus_sal10385 believes Strickland is doing a great job:

"you're doing a good job so far keep it up 👊"

@Bonanthecreator advised him to run for office:

"Gotta channel that energy and fight a different fight. You want change run for local office."

Sean Strickland asks 'What happened to America?'

Sean Strickland does not shy away from voicing his opinion, regardless of the matter. The former UFC middleweight champion recently took to X, stating:

"What happened to America?! Seriously our founders use to duel each other... Now you all are just a bunch of pu**ies with safe places and puppy therapy... The f**k happened??!!?! Twilight zone!"

While Strickland has been very vocal on topics that are often deemed political, he has not expressed an intent to run for office. He has, however, hinted at the possibility that he could make such a career change when he retires from mixed martial arts.