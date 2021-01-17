'I'm the best boxer in the UFC'- Max Holloway was speaking to the commentary team during his domination of Calvin Kattar

In the first UFC main event of 2021, Max Holloway showcased to the world what The Blessed Express is truly capable of. In one of the most dominant and relentless performances of all time, the former UFC featherweight champion outclassed Calvin Kattar and put on a clinical performance to secure his comeback victory.

Throughout the entire five rounds of the fight, Max Holloway looked absolutely unstoppable and didn't miss a beat. However, in the fifth round of the fight, Holloway did something truly remarkable that pretty much was the icing on the cake and sent the MMA world into a frenzy.

Max Holloway channels his inner Muhammad Ali against Calvin Kattar

A clip that is certainly going in Max Holloway's highlight reel showcases the former UFC featherweight champion talking to the UFC commentary team during his domination of Calvin Kattar.

As seen in the fifth round of the main event fight, Max Holloway, while tuning up The Boston Finisher, looked at the commentary desk of Daniel Cormier, Dan Hardy, and Jon Anik, and casually started talking to the trio. The former 145-lbs champion specifically pointed towards his good friend DC and labeled himself 'the best boxer'.

Amidst doing so, Holloway dodged a punch from Kattar, while talking to the commentary team and then landed a shot of his own on his opponent.

If you haven't seen the clip already, then here it is:

"I'm the best boxer in the UFC!"



🎤 @BlessedMMA with the in-fight commentary! Have you ever?! #UFCFightIsland7 pic.twitter.com/vLxqo97VQ1 — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) January 16, 2021

What's next in store for Max Holloway?

Advertisement

Max Holloway has offered to step in for the lightweights competing at UFC 257, just in case anything happens to any of the fighters. However, it is quite clear that Holloway will be sent home from here onwards and given time off before returning to the featherweight division, likely challenging the winner of Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega for the title.

Volkanovski is reportedly scheduled to defend his featherweight title on the 27th of March against Ortega, who himself is on the back of a win over The Korean Zombie. On the other hand, Holloway has shared the octagon with both men and will welcome either of them later this year.