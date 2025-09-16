  • home icon
"I'm the best fighter in my era" - Terence Crawford responds to Canelo Alvarez’s bold comparison with Floyd Mayweather

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Sep 16, 2025 15:05 GMT
Terence Crawford (middle) talks about getting compared with Floyd Mayweather (right) by Canelo Alvarez (left). [Images courtesy: Getty]
Terence Crawford recently expressed his thoughts on the comparison Canelo Alvarez made between him and Floyd Mayweather. He acknowledged that both he and Mayweather are the greatest fighters of their respective eras.

'Bud' is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Alvarez last weekend, making history as the only male boxer to become the undisputed champion in three different weight classes. After the fight, Canelo stated that Crawford was a better opponent than Mayweather.

In an interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, Crawford was asked to share his thoughts on this comparison. In response, he said:

"[Canelo] was in the ring with both of us. A lot of people can say what they want, but he's actually been in the ring with both of us. One, he felt like he was at the best, and another where he felt like he was at a disadvantage with a rehydration clause when he was younger. I don't go off of that. Floyd [Mayweather] is the best fighter in his era, and I feel like I'm the best fighter in my era."
Check out Terence Crawford's comments below:

Alvarez faced Mayweather back in September 2013, where he was defeated by a majority decision and lost his light middleweight titles.

Terence Crawford shares thoughts on potential Canelo Alvarez rematch

With the victory over Canelo Alvarez, Terence Crawford extended his unblemished professional boxing record to 42-0. Meanwhile, Alvarez experienced the third loss of his career.

In a recent interview on ESPNmx, Crawford was asked about the possibility of a rematch with the Mexican boxing star. In response, he said:

"I don't know, we shall see. I don't know, you know, right now I'm talking with my team. And you know, I'm only two days fresh from off of a fight. I'm just gonna go home and relax, I got a birthday in two weeks and I'm just gonna enjoy my victory for now."
Quick Links

Edited by Nilaav Gogoi
