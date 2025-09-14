"I think Crawford is way better" - Canelo Alvarez drops bombshell comparing Terence Crawford and Floyd Mayweather

Having faced both Floyd Mayweather and Terence Crawford, Canelo Alvarez has now acknowledged that Crawford is superior to Mayweather. This statement came from Alvarez after he was defeated by Crawford at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas this past Saturday.Alvarez now has three losses in his record to Crawford, Mayweather, and Dmitry Bivol.On the other hand, after winning the undisputed super middleweight championship by dethroning the Mexican, 'Bud' became the first men's fighter since 2007 in the four-belt era to become an undisputed champion in three weight classes.Crawford emerged as the shrewd fighter and outstuck Alvarez for 12 rounds, dodging the attacks and landing crisp combinations, to secure a unanimous decision win.At the post fight presser, Alvarez confessed that, having shared the ring with both Mayweather and Crawford, he thinks 'Bud' is &quot;way better&quot; than 'Money.'&quot;I think Crawford is way better than Floyd Mayweather.&quot;Check out Canelo Alvarez's comments below:Canelo Alvarez admits he could not figure out Terence Crawford's styleAfter Canelo Alvarez's defeat to Terence Crawford this past Saturday, Alvarez admitted at the post-fight presser that, although he tried his best in every round, he could not figure out his opponent’s style:&quot;I always tried, all the rounds I tried. But you need to accept it, sometimes you cannot go. I never thought about [him beating me] because I cannot think that way. I tried my best tonight.&quot;The 35-year-old then lauded Crawford:&quot;We knew Crawford is a great fighter, and I did what I was supposed to do, right? I tried to do everything, and I trained really hard. He deserves all of the credit. I tried my best tonight, and I could not figure out the style.&quot;Given both fighters' desire to fight again and fan demand, a potential rematch could be on the cards, although nothing is official at this time.