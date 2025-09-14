  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "I think Crawford is way better" - Canelo Alvarez drops bombshell comparing Terence Crawford and Floyd Mayweather

"I think Crawford is way better" - Canelo Alvarez drops bombshell comparing Terence Crawford and Floyd Mayweather

By Subham
Modified Sep 14, 2025 12:33 GMT
Canelo Alvarez (left) thinks Terence Crawford (middle) is better than Floyd Mayweather (right). [Images courtesy: Getty Images]
Canelo Alvarez (left) thinks Terence Crawford (middle) is better than Floyd Mayweather (right). [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Having faced both Floyd Mayweather and Terence Crawford, Canelo Alvarez has now acknowledged that Crawford is superior to Mayweather. This statement came from Alvarez after he was defeated by Crawford at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas this past Saturday.

Ad

Alvarez now has three losses in his record to Crawford, Mayweather, and Dmitry Bivol.

On the other hand, after winning the undisputed super middleweight championship by dethroning the Mexican, 'Bud' became the first men's fighter since 2007 in the four-belt era to become an undisputed champion in three weight classes.

Crawford emerged as the shrewd fighter and outstuck Alvarez for 12 rounds, dodging the attacks and landing crisp combinations, to secure a unanimous decision win.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

At the post fight presser, Alvarez confessed that, having shared the ring with both Mayweather and Crawford, he thinks 'Bud' is "way better" than 'Money.'

"I think Crawford is way better than Floyd Mayweather."

Check out Canelo Alvarez's comments below:

Ad

Canelo Alvarez admits he could not figure out Terence Crawford's style

After Canelo Alvarez's defeat to Terence Crawford this past Saturday, Alvarez admitted at the post-fight presser that, although he tried his best in every round, he could not figure out his opponent’s style:

"I always tried, all the rounds I tried. But you need to accept it, sometimes you cannot go. I never thought about [him beating me] because I cannot think that way. I tried my best tonight."
Ad

The 35-year-old then lauded Crawford:

"We knew Crawford is a great fighter, and I did what I was supposed to do, right? I tried to do everything, and I trained really hard. He deserves all of the credit. I tried my best tonight, and I could not figure out the style."

Given both fighters' desire to fight again and fan demand, a potential rematch could be on the cards, although nothing is official at this time.

About the author
Subham

Subham

Subham is a dynamic writer and editor at Sportskeeda, with a background in Health and Fitness, MMA, True-Crime, and Pop Culture.
A passionate cricketer and seasoned cyclist, Subham has completed grueling 200, 300, and 600-kilometer rides and competed in numerous races and brevets. His ultimate goal is to summit Mount Everest.
When not pursuing athletic feats, he enjoys motorbike rides for mental clarity. Subham finds motivation in role models like Conor McGregor and Yuvraj Singh. He has a diverse taste in music, including Post Malone, Machine Gun Kelly, Russ, and Central Cee.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Subham
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications