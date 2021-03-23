'I'm not big enough to call pay-per-views' - Michael Bisping explains why he doesn't commentate during UFC PPVs

As a UFC fighter, Michael Bisping honed his mic skills to a level that could give any pro-wrestler a run for his money. Following his retirement from fighting in 2018, the former Middleweight champion ventured into commentating on fights for the promotion and has since been a staple of several Fight Night events.

Michael Bisping recently made an appearance on BT Sport breaking down the forthcoming rematch between Francis Ngannou and Stipe Miocic. When asked if he would be commentating on the pay-per-view card this Saturday, Bisping responded by saying he was "not big enough" to call fights on PPV.

"I'm not calling this one. I'm not big enough to call pay-per-views. Maybe one day, but right now I'm on the Fight Nights, which I love by the way", said Michael Bisping.

When Michael Bisping announced his UFC commentating position

Michael Bisping's fighting career spanned over two decades until he finally decided to hang up the gloves. Following his retirement, Bisping decided to continue giving back to the sport by becoming a color commentator for the UFC.

“It wasn’t something I was yearning to do, but of course I’m not fighting anymore and I’ve dedicated my life to this sport, I do know a lot about it.

“If you ask me my expert subject, mixed martial arts and the current climate of mixed martial arts would be one of my expert subjects for sure. I do want to stay involved with the sport. It keeps me relevant, it keeps me current.”

Michael Bisping on his first gig working on the UFC commentating panel

On his podcast 'Believe You Me' on YouTube, Michael Bisping shared the nerve-racking experience of his first commentating job in the UFC. 'The Count' was roped in to assist the commentating panel at UFC Fight Night: Fortazela in 2019. Adjusting to the hot climate of Brazil was something that made Bisping find the job extremely taxing.

Upon making his debut as the post-fight announcer, Michael Bisping was instructed not to repeat himself and come up with innovative questions for the fighters.

"I'm putting myself under this insane pressure to ask a different question everytime... there were a couple of occasions when I'm in there... it (earpiece) slid out my ears cause I was sweating like crazy in that arena. In Brazil, it was f****** hot as hell man... I'm seconds away from having to open my mouth and I have no idea what my leading question is going to be, because I did not want to repeat myself".

Michael Bisping has agreed on a deal to become a commentator for the UFC.



