“I’m a big fan of your work” - Liverpool forward Jayden Danns shouts out flyweight Muay Thai king Rodtang on Instagram

Reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon got a shout-out from Liverpool forward Jayden Danns on social media.

When ‘The Iron Man’ isn’t training or competing in the art of eight limbs, he loves spending time playing football. In fact, Rodtang has revealed on more than one occasion that if he had not gone the route of combat sports, he likely would have pursued a career as a pro footballer. Instead, Rodtang regularly plays alongside other Thai fighters and celebrities in between destroying his opponents inside the Circle.

Recently, Rodtang shared a message he had received from Danns wishing him well in his new league.

“Hi, it’s Jayden. I appreciate you reaching out to me. Just wanted to say I’m a big fan of your work and wishing you the best of luck in your new football league.”

“Thank you 🙏🏻,” Rodtang wrote in the video’s caption.

Rodtang uses his love of football to raise money for charity

During an interview with ONE Championship, ‘The Iron Man’ revealed that he often plays the world’s most popular sport before and after every fight with a team comprised of other Muay Thai practitioners.

"I just started playing football seriously,” he said. “Actually, I just started less than a year ago. I love to play before and after my fights. I have my team where every member is involved in Muay Thai in some way. We love to compete for charity events. Sometimes, we organize our own league by inviting our friends to join and raise funds for donations."

Rodtang’s last appearance inside the Circle came against fellow ONE world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE Friday Fights 34 in September. The bout won the promotion’s Muay Thai Fight of the Year honors and was heralded as the greatest Muay Thai fight of the last 50 years.

Superlek, the ONE flyweight Muay Thai kickboxing world champion, ultimately came out on top via unanimous decision, though the scorecards were heavily scrutinized by pundits who believed that ‘The Iron Man’ did enough to leave Lumpinee Boxing Stadium with the win.

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Friday Fights 34 replay can be watched on demand via watch.onefc.com.