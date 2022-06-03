"I'm not a big royalist" - Michael Bisping gives his take on British monarchy as country celebrates Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee

Michael Bisping is a proud Englishman through and through. However, the former UFC middleweight champion admitted to something that might get his British card revoked.

During the latest episode of his Believe You Me podcast, Bisping explained to his co-host Anthony Smith why June 2nd is a significant day in England. The Manchester-native explained:

"It's a special day today. It is the Queen's... her Royal Highness, Queen Elizabeth II's 70-year Jubilee. I know, I know you're ecstatic. You're overcome with emotion. Seventy years on the throne. It's a big deal!"

However, Bisping pivoted and revealed that he's actually not a huge fan of the queen and the monarchy. Summoning every ounce of his sarcasm, the retired fighter added:

"It made me proud to be British. Listen, I'm not a big fan. I'm joking, by the way. I'm not a big 'royalist', I think is the phrase. The monarchy is a little outdated and all the rest of it, but it does show the history of the culture. And that, I love. They bring in so much money in tourism attractions and the whole pomp and circumstance is pretty f***ing cool."

Britain is currently celebrating the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II, a four-day event of royal pageantry and festivities to honor her 70-year reign. She is the world’s third-longest serving monarch in recorded history, having sat on the throne since 1952.

The actual date of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee is Sunday 6th February 2022. However, the Queen apparently has personal reasons for not wanting to celebrate in February, which she also chose to do with her Gold and Diamond Jubilees.

When UFC fans petitioned for Queen Elizabeth to secure knighthood for Michael Bisping

Back in 2018, hundreds of UFC fans wanted to honor Michael Bisping's retirement from the sport by urging the Queen to officially make him "Sir Michael Bisping."

A petition signed by 1,696 people campaigned for the former middleweight champion to secure a spot on the Queen's Knighthood. The petition read:

"Michael Bisping has established himself as one of the most successful and longest tenured fighters in UFC history while also becoming a pioneer for MMA in the United Kingdom,” the petition reads. “He is an inspiration for young fighters around the country and this should be recognized with a knighthood. All hail The Count!"

Unfortunately, the petition amounted to nothing. The campaign also fell short of reaching its goal of 2,000 signatures.

