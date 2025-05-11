“I’m blessed with power” - Johan Ghazali says his crowd-pleasing style is a perfect fit for ONE Championship

Johan Ghazali talked about focusing his training on "the ONE Championship style". Over the past two years, Ghazali, aged 18, has established a strong presence in the ONE flyweight Muay Thai division. The Malaysian-American prospect holds a promotional record of 6-2, including five wins by knockout.

In a recent interview with the South China Morning Post, Ghazali shared that his training was focused on preparing him to compete in the Chatri Sityodtong-run promotion:

"My training always revolved around the ONE Championship style because we knew this was the goal. And yeah, Alhamdulillah, I’m blessed with power."

Johan Ghazali started his ONE Championship tenure with five successive wins, four by knockout, on the ONE Friday Fights circuit. The 18-year-old phenom made a statement in his primetime debut, defeating Edgar Tabares with a 36-second knockout.

Ghazali has since endured two unanimous decision losses in his last three fights against Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat and Johan Estupinan. 'Jojo' defeated Josue Cruz by first-round knockout between the previously mentioned defeats, pushing his promotional record to 6-2.

Despite his recent setback, Ghazali is widely considered the future of the ONE flyweight Muay Thai division due to his young age and affiliation with several legends, including Superbon, Superlek, Seksan, and Trainer Gae.

Watch Ghazali's entire interview with the South China Morning Post below:

Johan Ghazali scheduled for bounce-back opportunity at ONE Fight Night 32

Johan Ghazali last fought in January and endured a unanimous decision loss against fellow flyweight prospect Johan Estupinan.

On June 6, Ghazali returns to action for his second fight in 2025, a flyweight Muay Thai bout against Diego Paez at ONE Fight Night 32.

Paez, aged 31, made his ONE Championship debut in February, suffering a split decision loss against Sean Climaco. The American-Columbian striker plans to bounce back with an upset win against Ghazali.

ONE Fight Night 32 goes down inside the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The June 6 event can be seen live and for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

