“I’m more of a calm guy” - Roberto Soldic explains why he doesn’t celebrate much after his highlight reel knockouts

ONE Championship welterweight MMA superstar 'Robocop' Roberto Soldic of Croatia is used to delivering explosive finishes whenever he fights.

Which is why it's also of note that the 32-year-old chooses to walk it off instead of celebrate in the ring whenever he sends an opponent to the shadow realm.

Speaking on UFD Gym's YouTube channel, Soldic explained why he never celebrates his highlight reel knockouts.

'Robocop' stated:

"Celebrate? I don’t celebrate. I just drink my coffee. I don’t celebrate, really. I just go to my family, you know, and I’m back in the gym, you know. I don’t like too much parties and all this. [I’m] more of a calm guy. I just celebrate with one slice of pizza and that’s it. Monday - back at the gym."

Apparently, it's just another day at the office and business as usual whenever Soldic is in the cage.

That being said, fans are absolutely thankful for Soldic's unique brand of violence that only he can bring. And they can't wait to see him back in action in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Roberto Soldic laser focused on continuing momentum in ONE Championship: "I’m still training hard at the gym"

'Robocop' Roberto Soldic fought his way out of a recent slump by delivering a stunning first-round finish of dangerous Turkish fighter Dagi Arslanaliev last February.

The 32-year-old hopes to build on that momentum and says he is working hard to potentially earn a world title shot.

'Robocop' said:

"I’m really happy that I won. But nothing changes, I’m still training hard at the gym, you know. So, I keep working to keep improving. I never stop working. This is my life."

About the author Dan Paulo Errazo Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.



Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.



He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.



Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.



His other interests include soccer and video games. Know More

