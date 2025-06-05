“I’m more of a calm guy” - Roberto Soldic explains why he doesn’t celebrate much after his highlight reel knockouts

ONE Championship welterweight MMA superstar 'Robocop' Roberto Soldic of Croatia is used to delivering explosive finishes whenever he fights.
Which is why it's also of note that the 32-year-old chooses to walk it off instead of celebrate in the ring whenever he sends an opponent to the shadow realm.
Speaking on UFD Gym's YouTube channel, Soldic explained why he never celebrates his highlight reel knockouts.
'Robocop' stated:
"Celebrate? I don’t celebrate. I just drink my coffee. I don’t celebrate, really. I just go to my family, you know, and I’m back in the gym, you know. I don’t like too much parties and all this. [I’m] more of a calm guy. I just celebrate with one slice of pizza and that’s it. Monday - back at the gym."
Apparently, it's just another day at the office and business as usual whenever Soldic is in the cage.
That being said, fans are absolutely thankful for Soldic's unique brand of violence that only he can bring. And they can't wait to see him back in action in the world's largest martial arts organization.
Roberto Soldic laser focused on continuing momentum in ONE Championship: "I’m still training hard at the gym"
'Robocop' Roberto Soldic fought his way out of a recent slump by delivering a stunning first-round finish of dangerous Turkish fighter Dagi Arslanaliev last February.
The 32-year-old hopes to build on that momentum and says he is working hard to potentially earn a world title shot.
'Robocop' said:
"I’m really happy that I won. But nothing changes, I’m still training hard at the gym, you know. So, I keep working to keep improving. I never stop working. This is my life."
