Roberto Soldic wants to add more brutal knockouts to his impressive resume: "I will always try to be forward, one step better"

Croatian MMA powerhouse Roberto Soldic notched his first victory in ONE Championship last February at ONE 171: Qatar when he put Dagi Arslanaliev's lights out in their welterweight MMA fight with a vicious first-round knockout.
Soldic only needed less than two minutes to do so, and his atomic hand got the job done for him. This highlight-reel finish is now a candidate for the knockout of the year.
In his recent interview with UFD Gym's YouTube channel, 'Robocop' reflected on that knockout and vowed to continue piling up these types of wins inside the ring, as he declared:
"They say this was the most brutal knockout of this year. What can I say? I will always try to be forward, one step better."
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
Watch Roberto Soldic's interview here:
With this vicious triumph, Soldic instantly became a frontrunner to be the next challenger to Christian Lee's status as the undisputed ONE welterweight MMA world champion.
Prior to this incredible victory, the 30-year-old knockout artist had a no-contest result in his promotional debut in December 2022 at ONE on Prime Video 5 against Murad Ramazanov and a second-round knockout loss to Zebaztian Kadestam in May 2023 at ONE Fight Night 10.
Zebaztain Kadestam lauds Roberto Soldic for his knockout power against Dagi Arslanaliev
In one of his recent interviews with The Bangkok Post's Nick Atkin, former ONE welterweight MMA world champion Zebaztian Kadestam praised Roberto Soldic for showcasing his knockout power during the clash with Dagi Arslanaliev.
'The Bandit' claimed that he was not surprised about the result of the match, as he felt Soldic's power during their fight in May 2023. He explained:
"Yeah, he hits hard, and I felt it already. So I'm not surprised. I think Dagi, he has never fought in welterweight before. And Roberto is really good. So I was not surprised."