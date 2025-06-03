Roberto Soldic wants to add more brutal knockouts to his impressive resume: "I will always try to be forward, one step better"

Croatian MMA powerhouse Roberto Soldic notched his first victory in ONE Championship last February at ONE 171: Qatar when he put Dagi Arslanaliev's lights out in their welterweight MMA fight with a vicious first-round knockout.

Ad

Soldic only needed less than two minutes to do so, and his atomic hand got the job done for him. This highlight-reel finish is now a candidate for the knockout of the year.

In his recent interview with UFD Gym's YouTube channel, 'Robocop' reflected on that knockout and vowed to continue piling up these types of wins inside the ring, as he declared:

"They say this was the most brutal knockout of this year. What can I say? I will always try to be forward, one step better."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Watch Roberto Soldic's interview here:

Ad

With this vicious triumph, Soldic instantly became a frontrunner to be the next challenger to Christian Lee's status as the undisputed ONE welterweight MMA world champion.

Prior to this incredible victory, the 30-year-old knockout artist had a no-contest result in his promotional debut in December 2022 at ONE on Prime Video 5 against Murad Ramazanov and a second-round knockout loss to Zebaztian Kadestam in May 2023 at ONE Fight Night 10.

Zebaztain Kadestam lauds Roberto Soldic for his knockout power against Dagi Arslanaliev

In one of his recent interviews with The Bangkok Post's Nick Atkin, former ONE welterweight MMA world champion Zebaztian Kadestam praised Roberto Soldic for showcasing his knockout power during the clash with Dagi Arslanaliev.

Ad

'The Bandit' claimed that he was not surprised about the result of the match, as he felt Soldic's power during their fight in May 2023. He explained:

"Yeah, he hits hard, and I felt it already. So I'm not surprised. I think Dagi, he has never fought in welterweight before. And Roberto is really good. So I was not surprised."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anatoly Pimentel Anatoly is an MMA writer with six years of experience. He covers ONE Championship at Sportskeeda, where he has contributed over 1000 pieces. He previously served as the lead MMA writer for BetMGM’s blog.



Anatoly holds a bachelor's degree in communication, which he feels has had a significant impact on his career.



Jon Jones’ submission win over Lyoto Machida at UFC 140 in 2011 got him hooked to MMA. His favorite fighters include Eduard Folayang, Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, and Khabib Nurmagomedov.



Anatoly provides Sportskeeda with exclusive pieces and has previously interviewed the former ONE flyweight MMA world champion, Adriano Moraes. While writing his pieces, he follows an extensive research process, referring only to credible sources like the UFC’s official website, Sherdog, and ESPN. He also likes to provide insights to his readers by keeping in mind important pillars of communication like media literacy and audience dynamics.



Anatoly advocates for a healthy and fit lifestyle by including boxing in his routine. He also loves to travel. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.