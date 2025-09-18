“I'm capable of beating anybody” - Tye Ruotolo would jump at the chance to fight Christian Lee for world title

Reigning and undisputed ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo of the United States is 1-0 after a fruitful pro mixed martial arts debut against ‘The Phenom’ Adrian Lee at the recently concluded ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video.

Ad

Ruotolo delivered a stunning performance, tapping Lee out to a rear-naked choke in the second round of their battle at Lumpinee Stadium. Now that he has ‘The Phenom’ out of the way, the American has turned his focus to Lee’s older brother, reigning ONE lightweight MMA world champion ‘The Warrior’ Christian Lee.

Speaking to veteran MMA reporter Nick Atkin in a recent interview, the 22-year-old Ruotolo says he would welcome an immediate title shot against ‘The Warrior’ if it were offered:

Ad

Trending

“I'm personally not scared of anybody, I know that. I know I'm capable of beating anybody in the world. So if ONE thinks that Christian and my team think Christian's the next match, then 100 percent I'm ready to take that. But whoever ONE feels is the best match for me, let's do it. And whoever my team feels is fit, that's going to be the next one.”

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out the full interview below:

Ad

Needless to say, Ruotolo’s pro MMA debut was impressive, and he is certainly a problem in the division.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of all the action at ONE Fight Night 35 with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Tye Ruotolo relieved to finally get MMA debut: “I'm just super blessed and happy to get it done”

Tye Ruotolo is on top of the world after his successful pro MMA debut at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video. But right now, he just wants to relax and take a break after all of his hard work.

Ad

Ruotolo said:

“Right now, I'm just super blessed and happy to get it done. My debut's out of the way, and I get to go home with my family and enjoy it.”

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Tye Ruotolo’s next fight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dan Paulo Errazo Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.



Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.



He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.



Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.



His other interests include soccer and video games. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.