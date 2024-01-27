Undefeated featherweight Ilia Topuria is gearing up to take on featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in the main event of UFC 298 on Feb. 17, 2024.

Volkanovski is undefeated at featherweight throughout his professional career and has successfully defended his title five times. He has cemented his place as one of the most dominant champions in the division and is only behind the legendary Jose Aldo in terms of title fight wins.

However, Topuria believes he will be the one to dethrone 'The Great' and end his era. In an interview with TNT Sports, 'El Matador' expressed his confidence in his own skillset and vowed to show the world that he deserved his title shot.

He said:

“Why I believe that I’m the one that can beat Alexander Volkanovski? ‘Cause I know my skills, I know what I’m capable to do. I feel ready for the moment, for the chance. I’m not here by chance, you know. I’m here because I deserve this place. I own this place actually. In just three weeks, I’m gonna show to the whole world what I’m capable to do [of doing].”

Ilia Topuria dreams about a blockbuster matchup against Conor McGregor in Spain

Ilia Topuria proudly represents his Spanish nationality and his Georgian roots.

UFC CEO Dana White confirmed last year that the promotion will expand to Spain in the new year, and Topuria wishes to take center stage in the UFC's Spanish debut. 'El Matador' also hopes to take on superstar Conor McGregor in front of his home crowd.

In a press conference, he said:

"The UFC will come to Spain in 2024. It's a fact. We've already had several conversations. It's yet another project that I'm very excited about. It will help other Spanish athletes to be able to get in front of all their people. I would love to do it. I miss fighting in Spain in front of all my people. Hopefully it will be McGregor. We are aiming for him. But let's think about it. Let's see who has he pleasure of dancing with me."

Topuria continued:

"It would be historic. To have 60-70,000 people together in a matter of minutes? Honestly, beating Conor I don't think it would position me as a legend, it would be a stepping stone. He has a fight scheduled so it also all depends on how he comes out of that fight, how the stars align... The future will show us everything." [h/t Marca]