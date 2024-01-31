“I’m chomping at the bit to defend my title” – Tye Ruotolo vows to protect his throne after Kade Ruotolo’s successful title defense 

Reigning ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo took a moment to catch up with fight fans online ahead of his highly anticipated return to the Circle.

On March 1, Ruotolo will put his title on the line when ONE Championship heads to Qatar for ONE 166. It will be his first time defending the crown since claiming it with a dominant decision victory over Russian grappling standout Magomed Abdulkadirov. Challenging him will be Aussie newcomer Izaak Michell.

Weeks ahead of his highly anticipated return, Tye Ruotolo sent a message to his fans via Instagram, writing:

“Apologies to all the people I’ve left hanging, Instagram isn’t something I keep too close in my day to day. I appreciate all the support/messages so much 🙌🏾 the last couple weeks I’ve got to travel to some of my favorite places, finish a childhood dream of mine being my gym in Costa Rica, celebrate my 21’st bday with so many great people and watch my brother defend his title yet again. Unreal, super grateful 🙏🏾”

On Sunday (January 28), Tye Ruotolo saw his brother and fellow ONE world champion, Kade Ruotolo, successfully defend his lightweight submission grappling title against 2023 IBJJF world champion Tommy Langaker.

Tye Ruotolo is “chomping at the bit” to defend his ONE world title

Tye Ruotolo has secured five straight victories since making his ONE Championship debut in May 2022. With 26 pounds of gold now draped over his shoulder, the 21-year-old standout is ready to race back into the Circle and continue to prove why he is one-half of the world’s greatest grappling duo.

“Next up I got a match in the next few weeks against Izaak Michell and I’m chomping at the bit to defend my title,” Ruotolo’s post continued. “Time to prove why my brother and I are the best nogi jiu jitsu practitioners in the world. 🙏🏾 #youngestveterans"

“Living the life I love and I’m so grateful for the people who are part of making it so special.”

ONE 166: Qatar airs live on Friday, March 1, via global pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.