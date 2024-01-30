“Gave it all I got” – Kade Ruotolo dissects his world title defense over Tommy Langaker at ONE 165

Kade Ruotolo remained dominant as the ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion this past weekend at ONE 165. Beating Tommy Langaker for a second time in consecutive matches, the champ secured another title defense with a great performance.

The Atos representative himself was disappointed to have not got the finish after threatening with a few close attempts, but his relentless offensive output was once again the difference in this matchup.

Kade Ruotolo comes away from this latest title defense with a crucial lesson that he learned early on in the contest after committing to a D’arce choke that wasn’t quite sunk in, leading him to burn out as the matchup went on.

That being said, he should still be incredibly proud of his overall performance on the night against the extremely durable Norwegian.

Kade Ruotolo gave his thoughts on how everything played out during his in-ring interview with Mitch Chilson inside the Ariake Arena:

“Definitely wasn’t any lack of effort on my part. I pretty much gave it all I got. Like I said, that first D’arce wasn’t all in and I gave it all I got, so that was pretty much the biggest lesson this time around, make sure it’s fully synced in before giving it everything I got.”

ONE 165 was proof of how Kade Ruotolo is still getting better

Both Kade Ruotolo and his brother Tye are two of the best grapplers in the world today, with both of them holding ONE submission grappling world championships.

The worst part for the top contenders around them is that the 21-year-old pair are still getting better each time we see them as they stack up experience competing at the highest level.

It’s clear from his words that Kade will come away from ONE 165 with one specific aspect of his game being the focus of his training for the next few weeks.

With some slight tweaks to being more efficient when threatening with submissions, combined with their insane offensive output rate, the Ruotolo brothers could be truly unstoppable.

Fans that missed out on any of the action from ONE 165 can watch the event back via the on-demand PPV on ONE Championship’s website.

ONE Championship’s next huge event is coming at fans thick and fast, with ONE Fight Night 19 scheduled for February 16. The event will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.