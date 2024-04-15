"I'm coming for your a**" - Denis Puric says he's staying in Thailand in hopes of quick turnaround fight vs Rodtang

39-year-old Muay Thai action star 'The Bosnian Menace' Denis Puric is fresh off another impressive victory.

The streaking veteran fighter is coming off the heels of an impressive unanimous decision over the United Kingdom's Jacob Smith at ONE Fight Night 21: Eersel vs. Nicolas on Prime Video.

The event took place at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand last Saturday, April 6th.

Puric's victory over Smith was his second straight win in the world's largest martial arts organization, and has likely set him up for a big fight.

However, there's only one big fight Puric is after, and he's made it very clear. He wants reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon. In fact, it's the reason he joined ONE Championship in the first place.

Puric believes he's very close to landing the fight, and has chosen to stay in Thailand in hopes of finalizing the deal.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Puric sent out some warning shots at 'The Iron Man'. 'The Bosnian Menace' said:

"Anything you want. Anybody else pulls out, I'm here. I'm f**king ready. I'm gonna stay in Thailand, I'm not going nowhere. I'm coming for your a**."

Denis Puric says he's open to fighting Rodtang in MMA: "Anything, it doesn't matter"

'The Bosnian Menace' Denis Puric says he wants Rodtang Jitmuangnon any way he can get him. In fact, the veteran says he is even willing to fight 'The Iron Man' in MMA, if that's what it takes.

He told Sportskeeda:

"Anything, it doesn't matter. If you want mixed rules. MMA? You want to fight MMA? We can do MMA. We can do bare knuckle. Anything you want."

