“I’m coming to break your f***ing face” - Amped-up Jorge Masvidal issues stern warning to Nate Diaz minutes after rematch announcement

Jorge Masvidal sent a fiery warning to Nate Diaz ahead of their upcoming boxing match.

In Nov. 2019, Masvidal and Diaz headlined UFC 244 for the inaugural BMF title. The legendary superstars went to war for three rounds before the doctor stepped in and ended the fight due to a severe cut Diaz sustained through the course of the bout.

Nearly five years later, Diaz is looking to avenge his defeat to ‘Gamebred.' Earlier today, Ariel Helwani confirmed that they will fight in a ten-round professional boxing match on June 1 in Inglewood, California.

Masvidal joined Helwani for an interview on The MMA Hour shortly after the announcement and had this to say about the fight:

“I want to murder this guy. It’s nothing personal with him, but I want to beat the f*cking brakes off of him. He said the referee saved me [at UFC 244], I don’t think anybody with common sense would agree. So, I think this fight right here puts an end to all that bullsh*t. I’m going to be in the best shape of my life. I know he’s going to be in the best shape of my life.”

Masvidal continued:

“He knows that if he’s not in shape, I’m going to make him look bad and get him out of there in two rounds…I don’t play that sh*t, man. I’m trying to kill this motherf*cker. He knows it personally, he has the scars to prove it.”

Watch Jorge Masvidal's comments below:

Expand Tweet

When was the last time Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz competed respectively?

Nate Diaz last fought in the UFC in Sep. 2022, submitting Tony Ferguson in round four of the UFC 279 main event. Shortly after getting his hand raised, Diaz announced he was parting ways with the promotion to pursue other opportunities.

Nearly a year later, the Stockton native suffered a unanimous decision loss against Jake Paul in a professional boxing match.

Meanwhile, Jorge Masvidal’s lost four in a row, with his final UFC fight taking place against Gilbert Burns at UFC 287. Once the official decision was announced, ‘Gamebred’ took off his gloves and announced his retirement from MMA.

Expand Tweet