Jorge Masvidal explains recent visit to Nate Diaz's gym in Stockton hoping for a "trillion pay-per-views" event 

Jorge Masvidal has not been shy about his desire to face Nate Diaz in his return to combat sports and recently visited his former opponent's gym in Stockton. 'Gamebred' recently opened up on his decision to head to the hometown of the former UFC lightweight title challenger.

Speaking to George and Goze of MMA Junkie Radio, the two-time UFC welterweight title challenger stated:

"I don't think the trip was that because I know Nate's vegan, [but] the butcher at the meat shop swore he knew Nate and his people so I was like I'm going to gamble it all on this dude right here. I gave him my number and said, 'bro, give it to Nate'. I heard he's not good with the technology too much, like myself, so we can arrange this f**king [fight]."

When asked how the perfect meeting in Stockton would have gone, Masvidal responded:

"The perfect meeting would be if him and his manager were just there and it was me and one of my managers there and it was like, 'yo, what do you want to do because this is what I want to do' and then these people make it right on the paperwork and legally and then boom, we're f**king out of there and that's it. And we have a day, we got all that s**t figured out. Or a massive brawl that breaks out into billions of views and then we sell a trillion pay-per-views."

Masvidal shared several posts detailing his time in Stockton, where Diaz originally hails from. The two fighters previously clashed at UFC 244 in 2019, with 'Gamebred' winning the bout via third-round doctor's stoppage TKO, claiming the inaugural 'BMF' title.

Jorge Masvidal reveals that he has had conversations regarding return to UFC

Jorge Masvidal retired from mixed martial arts following his UFC 287 loss to Gilbert Burns last April. Speaking to Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour, 'Gamebred' recently revealed that he has spoken to the UFC regarding a potential return, stating:

"I told the UFC let me do these boxing matches, I'll come back and do another UFC fight down the line. There's a lot of guys that I would like to take out, maybe some rematches as well so we're going to see."

Masvidal noted that the discussions included talks of a return at UFC 299 and UFC 300. However, nothing materialized. Expressing his interest, he added that he wants to compete in boxing after spending 20 years in mixed martial arts. 'Gamebred' has listed Nate Diaz and Chael Sonnen as opponents he would like to face while also expressing an interest in facing the former in a boxing match.