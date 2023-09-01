"I'm coming to save you" - Sean Strickland fires fresh shots at Australia as he jokes trip down under "becoming a humanitarian mission"

Israel Adesanya is set to put his middleweight title on the line against Sean Strickland in the main event of UFC 293, which will take place on September 10, 2023, at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.

The No. 5-ranked middleweight contender has become the talk of the town, not just for his fighting prowess, but for his gift of gab that ignites controversy and attention.

'Tarzan' has been consistently grabbing headlines for his no-holds-barred approach on various topics. From jaw-dropping comments about first-degree murder to his unfiltered perspectives on women's roles in the workforce, he's unafraid to ruffle feathers.

Being an American citizen who appreciates his Second Amendment rights, Sean Strickland found it surprising that Australians can't carry weapons without a state-approved exemption.

Strickland recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to playfully jab at Australia, suggesting that his visit to the land down under might lead to changes in their laws:

"Yall what the fu*k happened to you guys...... Man looks like me going to Australia is becoming a humanitarian mission now....."

He added:

"A woman can't own a gun.... or a knife... or pepper spray.... My god! I'm coming to save you Australia.."

Check out Strickland's posts below:

Sean Strickland mocks Disney's film selections while the company's value falls

Sean Strickland shared his thoughts about Disney's movie selections following a significant drop in the company's stock price.

'Tarzan' took to X, criticizing Disney for producing films that he feels are designed to promote their own beliefs and agendas. Strickland expressed his belief that the entertainment conglomerate has disconnected from the elements that once brought it success and catered to its audience's preferences:

"Disney 'let's start making movies for childless adults who hate America and men, fu*k our audience we need a new audience. Woke childless men haters'."

Check out Strickland's post below:

