"I'm not that confident" - Gilbert Burns explains why he is not favoring Tyron Woodley in Jake Paul boxing match

UFC welterweight Gilbert Burns has expressed concerns for his former opponent and ex-UFC fighter Tyron Woodley, who will face Jake Paul in a boxing match.

Speaking to TMZ Sport about his opinion regarding the fight between Tyron Woodley and Jake Paul, Gilbert Burns said:

"Crazy one! Jake Paul is really proving himself as a hard worker, a great boxer, heavy handed. I don't know, we'll see. I don't know, bro. Those guys [Paul brothers] are dangerous, they [are] training, they got good training partners, they hire good coaches, they take it very seriously, they're being professional."

Gilbert Burns stated that Jake Paul would have an obvious weight advantage over Tyron Woodley.

"They look big, he's [Jake Paul] very big. He might be walking around [at] 200, 205. He gonna make 190?" exclaimed Gilbert Burns. "I don't see an easy fight for Tyron Woodley and I see the pressure is on Tyron Woodley, he has to win the fight otherwise, it's gonna be a hard one for him to recover from" said Burns.

When asked about his prediction for the fight, Gilbert Burns commented:

"I have no prediction, I gotta watch this one close but I'm not that confident that Tyron Woodley's gonna pull that one off."

When asked what the Brazilian's advice would be to Jake Paul regarding boxing Tyron Woodley, Burns said:

"One thing I learned from [fighting] Tyron Woodley, he's very afraid to get tired. I saw he was kind of holding on to the energy, I know he load[ed] up the punch[es] alot. I saw the overhand right coming, that's when I countered him and hurt him really bad. What I tell to Jake? I think Jake gotta stay calm, put pressure on him, watch out for that right hand but on the same time [when] the overhand right comes, he [Woodley] opends a lot of things, so I'll tell him to counter..."

Gilbert Burns is looking for a fight with Leon Edwards after beating Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson

Following his dominant performance against Stephen Thompson at UFC 264, 'Durinho' took to Twitter to call out fellow welterweights like Jorge Masvidal, Leon Edwards, and Nate Diaz.

"Jorge, if you want some, come and take it. Nate, let's see who the real gangster is. Leon, you can take it as well" Gilbert Burns said in his post fight interview after UFC 264.

Burns called out Leon Edwards on Twitter more than the other fighters.

What time is it in the 🇬🇧 now ? Someone is too quiet! 🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️👀👀👀 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) July 21, 2021

'Rocky' is probably holding out to face the winner of the speculated title matchup between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington. Meanwhile, Gilbert Burns is looking to stay active and work his way back to title contention after losing to Usman at UFC 258.

