“I’m very confident” - Nico Carrillo certain he’ll be able to hold up against dangerous Saemapetch

Top-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender Nico Carrillo is confident that he'll be able to handle anything that Saemapetch Fairtex throws at him.

After shocking fight fans around the world with a stunning come-from-behind knockout of Nong-O Hama late last year, 'King of the North' will look to land another big win over a Thai superstar when he squares off with fellow top-five contender Saempetch at ONE Fight Night 23 on July 5.

Carrillo goes into his bantamweight Muay Thai clash with Saemapetch riding a three-fight undefeated streak under the ONE banner and feels that he's more than ready to handle any situation that comes his way inside the Circle. Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Carrillo said:

“I’m at a stage in my career where I haven’t been beaten in a long time, and I’m very confident in my ability that I can handle anything in my fights".

Carrillo also goes into his fourth appearance with the promotion on an impressive knockout streak, finishing Furkan Karabag, Muangthai, and the aforementioned Nong-O in eight months.

Saemapetch will look to land his own highlight-reel finish against Nico Carrillo

Making it four finishes in a row will be no easy task for Nico Carrillo as he faces one of Thailand's most experienced and exciting strikers.

Throughout his career, which has seen him amass 127 career wins, nine of them in ONE Championship, Saemapetch has gone toe-to-toe with the best fighters in the world, including Alaverdi Ramazanov, Nong-O, Rodlek, reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai, and one-time ONE world title challenger Felipe Lobo.

Saemapetch has also found himself on a bit of a finishing streak, KO'ing Kaonar Sor Jor Thingprajin and Mohamed Younes Rabah in his last two victories.

Who leaves the Mecca of Muay Thai with a big win this Friday night?

ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE Fight Night 23 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, July 5.

